Turkey-China relations see upswing as cooperation on trade, tourism deepens





(File) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they attend a signing ceremony ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on May 13, 2017. AP

Although economic relations between Turkey and China have remained stagnant for many years, recent developments have led to increased cooperation in many areas, including tourism and transportation. Diplomatic relations between China and Turkey reached 50 years in 2021 and were first established in August 1971. Erdogan has visited China several times Relations between Ankara and Beijing reached the level of strategic cooperation in 2010. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited China in 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2019 as part of relations that have intensified over the past 15 years . In addition, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Erdogan met at the G20 summit in Antalya in 2015, the G20 summit in Hangzhou in 2016, the BRICS summit in Johannesburg and the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires in 2018 and at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019. Trade volume was $24 billion in 2020 China is one of Turkey’s major trading partners in East Asia. While the volume of trade between the two countries was around 24 billion dollars in 2020, there is however a decrease in the trade deficit in favor of China. The bilateral trade volume between China and Turkey was $27.7 billion in 2016, $26.3 billion in 2017, $23.6 billion in 2018, and $21.08 billion in 2019. , the trade deficit in favor of China has shrunk by around 7% over the past five years. Chinese tourists flock to Türkiye Efforts to attract more Chinese visitors to Turkey are underway with the goal of reaching one million arrivals. Encouragingly, the past few years have seen a positive trend as evidenced by the growing number of Chinese tourists to Turkey, with numbers rising from 167,570 in 2016 to 426,344 in 2019, demonstrating the growing interest in Turkey in as a destination among Chinese travellers. In 2017, the number of Chinese tourists to Turkey was 2,47,277 and in 2018 it was 3,94,109. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the global tourism industry in 2020, including in Turkey. Nevertheless, there is an optimistic prospect that the sector will rebound resoundingly in the post-pandemic period. Develop BRI cooperation Cooperation between Turkey and China is developing within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative project, which aims to revive the historic Silk Road announced by President Xi in 2013. In this context, the agreement on the harmonization of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and the Middle Corridor Initiative was signed in 2015 to align Turkey’s proposed “Middle Corridor” project with China’s “Belt and Road” initiative between the two countries. Turkey has completed the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project with the aim of realizing the Belt and Road and the Trans-Caspian-Middle Corridor project, which is of crucial importance for the project. The first export train to China via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which forms an important stage of the middle corridor, departed from Istanbul on December 4, 2020 and reached the city of Xi’an in the part central China on December 19, 2020. The train, which traveled 8,693 kilometers in total, carried white goods to China. The writer is a correspondent and author who works in Turkish media. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Communication. He is interested in foreign policy issues, particularly in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. The opinions expressed are personal. Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/turkey-china-ties-records-an-uptick-as-cooperation-over-trade-and-tourism-deepens-12484672.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos