Trump keeps edge among evangelicals, but open to more challengers





Former President Donald Trump still enjoys the support of a sizable chunk of conservative Christian voters, according to Reuters interviews with evangelical leaders and opinion polls, but there remains a window of opportunity for a challenger. withdraw some of this support.

Evangelical voters are key to winning Iowa, which is holding the first presidential nominating contest for the 2024 election early next year, and other early-voting Republican states such as South Carolina.

The stakes are high. Strong evangelical support at the start of the Republican primary could give a challenger a chance to land a blow to Trump, the front-runner for the nomination, and slow his momentum.

But Trump, who has been divorced twice and is now indicted in an alleged scheme to pay silent money to a porn star, has shown resilience with evangelicals, who credit him with a winning streak. conservative policies, including the US Supreme Court decision. overturning federal abortion protections.

Trump won 76% of the white evangelical vote in 2020, up from 80% in 2016, according to exit polls from Edison Research. About a third of American adults identify as born-again Christians or evangelicals, according to a November 2020 Reuters/Ipsos poll.

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020 (Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Right now, an opening exists for another candidate such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival, to strip some evangelical votes from the former president, as interviews and polls show. opinion.

But there are signs that it may not be long before those voters rally behind Trump.

Pastor Robert Jeffress, an influential evangelical who leads a 14,000-member church in Dallas, said earlier this year he was not committed to the 2024 Republican primary. But Jeffress told Reuters this week that he was now solidly behind Trump, saying he found DeSantis, who has yet to officially announce a presidential candidacy, to be “dull.”

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford also known as Stormy Daniels arrives with her lawyer Michael Avenatti (L) at ABC Studios to appear on The View talk show in New York, New York, USA (Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

“A lot of people really don’t know him,” Jeffress said. “There’s nothing he’s done recently to influence evangelicals.”

Trump appears to be gaining traction with evangelicals, according to a national poll from Monmouth University. In a March poll, Trump edged DeSantis among evangelicals in a two-way game 51% to 42%, a nine-point improvement for Trump from the previous month.

A Des Moines Register poll of Iowa voters in March also highlighted Trump’s continued popularity among evangelicals, with 58% reporting a favorable assessment of the former president, though 39% view him unfavorably and 3% were unsure.

Bill Bolin, an evangelical pastor from Howell, Michigan, who made headlines in 2020 by refusing to close his church to comply with state health regulations at the start of the pandemic, said his congregation was divided on the way forward.

“A lot of people are hoping it’s Donald Trump and a lot of people are hoping it’s someone else,” he said. “I think it’s split right now.”

Trump is credited by evangelicals with appointing Supreme Court justices who helped overturn constitutional guarantees on abortion in Roe v. Wade and for moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

But pastors who spoke to Reuters said that with abortion no longer a pressing federal issue, evangelicals are now increasingly driven by issues around transgender athletes and gender identity.

“This is the question that will drive evangelicals to the polls” in large numbers, Jeffress said.

A DeSantis aide declined to comment. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

‘Wide-open’

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a staunch evangelical who may soon launch a presidential bid, and Senator Tim Scott, who is considering a run, will headline the list of attendees at a presidential forum on Saturday in the United States. Iowa sponsored by a conservative nonprofit group, the Faith and Freedom Coalition of Iowa.

The rally is traditionally a milestone for Republican presidential candidates, although this year DeSantis, who was invited, will not be attending. Trump will participate, but only by video link.

DeSantis is instead expected to travel to Iowa in May to attend a fundraiser hosted by U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra.

Bob Vander Plaats, a longtime evangelical leader in Iowa, said he doesn’t yet see “galvanization” around Trump and believes the evangelical base is “unusually wide open” to hear from all candidates.

Prominent evangelical leaders such as Franklin Graham and Tony Perkins, chairman of the Family Research Council, have said they do not endorse Trump or any other candidate at this time as the race progresses.

Vander Plaats said evangelicals will consider whether Trump can win next year after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. He said some evangelicals resented Trump for blaming a poor performance by Republicans in the 2022 midterms on the party’s focus on restricting abortion.

Vander Plaats said he was among those looking for someone new in 2024.

“I think America is ready to move on,” he said.

Presidential candidates such as Ted Cruz and Rick Santorum successfully leveraged the Christian vote in 2016 and 2012 in Iowa to land surprising victories over more established Republican candidates in the caucuses.

While DeSantis, a Catholic, hasn’t regularly courted evangelicals, his nationwide book tour has included stops at evangelical Liberty University in Virginia and Hillsdale College, a Christian school, in Michigan.

Last week, he signed a bill passed by the Florida legislature that bans nearly all abortions in the state, a move backed by religious conservatives, though DeSantis has largely avoided discussing the ban publicly.

Tom Ascol, a pastor from Cape Coral, Fla., delivered the invocation at DeSantis’ second inauguration in January and said he supported the governor over Trump.

“I don’t think President Trump is a man of principle — I think he was a great president,” Ascol said. DeSantis, he said, “appears to be a sincere man of faith.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/christianworld/article-739762 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos