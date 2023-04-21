Erdogan’s rival breaks taboo by talking about being Alevi

CHICAGO: Former Congresswoman Marie Newman, one of the most pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian members of Congress, lost re-election last year in part because of her criticism of the Israeli government, but also because that she fought to protect health care needs and opposed the growing influence of the corporate PAC on elections.

Newman was elected to Congress in November 2020, but served only one term representing Illinois’ 3rd congressional district, which a New York Times analysis listed as having one of the highest concentrations of Palestinian and Arab voters.

In an interview with Arab News, Newman said some establishment leaders in the Democratic Party had targeted her as part of a redistricting, forcing her to face a more senior congressional incumbent, Sean Casten, in the new 6th District, which diluted Palestinian, Arab and Muslim voter support.

The neighborhood has changed dramatically. Over 60% of the district was taken from me, which means we were left with 40%. . . there was the typical Illinois political shenanigans that still go on but you can’t cry into your beer about it. You have to live with that. And I think it’s that I’ve been outspoken on a few things, and those are things that the party establishment generally doesn’t like in the nation, Newman said, noting that 20 to 25 percent of the former 3rd District were Arabs, Muslims and South Asians.

In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, Representative-elect Marie Newman arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. for guidance. (Getty Images/AFP/File)

I was very, very upfront about the fact that there was no corporate PAC money, no corporate money, no corporate influence, and that made the establishment party very angry. I was also very outspoken about Medicare for All. The reason we don’t have medicare for all is that our politicians take money from health care and pharmaceuticals and everything related to those things. Another area I was very outspoken about was humanitarian rights, among those in my district. There was a preponderance of people who felt very strongly. And I might add that it wasn’t just Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Americans and South Asian Americans who felt strongly about this.

During his two-year term alone, Newman introduced numerous bills supporting the Palestinian and Arab-American community and co-sponsored several that were critical of the Israeli government.

Newman co-led the fight with Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan to highlight home demolitions and evictions of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem in May 2021, which was signed by nearly 30 members of Congress.

Newman also supported the blocking of additional U.S. funding for the Iron Dome, criticized Israel’s targeting of Palestinian children in raids and military operations, and endorsed the recognition of the word Nakba, which commemorates the decision of the UN to separate Palestine into a two-state checkerboard rather than a democratic state for Christians, Muslims and Jews.

As a result, Newman was often attacked by pro-Israel activists, right-wing members of Congress, and even members of the Democratic Party as anti-Semitic because she challenged Israeli government policies.

It was never that I was anti-Semitic or that I belittle Jews or Israeli citizens. I criticized the Israeli government and I was very clear about that, Newman told Arab News.

But the problem is that there were people who didn’t like me because I didn’t like corporate politicians and corporate elections. I was very attached to medicare for all and other issues of economic equity. There are a lot of issues in that basket, student debt relief and so on.

Newman said she was proud of her stance on the rights of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims, and her criticism of the government of Israel. And then on humanitarian rights, I was very strong in my speaking out. Let’s be clear about what is really happening on the ground, about what the Israeli government is doing. The problem they had with me, being the established, corporate Democrats, I have a Jewish husband. I have Jewish children. They couldn’t call me an anti-Semite. It was a problem for them.

Newman said that when she was wrongly accused of being anti-Semitic, they walked away with their tails between their legs. I just didn’t have that and it wasn’t going to happen. It stopped a lot of people and they don’t do it as much as they used to.

She said her stance in favor of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim rights was key in the opposition she faced that saw her lose re-election in the June 28, 2022 Democratic primary to the incumbent Democrat. Sean Casten.

I think a strong element of that was that I spoke very loudly for Arabs, Muslims and South Asian Americans, Newman said.

They (his detractors) didn’t like a lot of my positions on that front and I think that made them angry and there were a lot of issues that they didn’t like.

Newman added: When I first started talking about corporate money and conditions in Palestine and Israel, I remember getting several phone calls, not just from donors, from other elected officials. . . They were warnings, threats.

Palestinian-American Shadin Maali, Newman’s former district affairs chief for the 3rd congressional district, said Newman was an active voice in speaking out on the humanitarian rights of everyone, including Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims, America.

Congresswoman Newman has reached out to our community in a way no other elected leader has in the past to understand our issues and fairly represent the district on all issues, especially human rights. inside our borders and abroad while she was in Congress, said Shadin, who is now senior director of growth and operations for EmgageUSA, a coalition of organizations representing Muslim issues.

The 3rd Congressional District has the largest Palestinian constituency in the country before its division. She was the first to reach out in a very positive way to the community and attend all the events.

Being a woman made her vulnerable in American politics, she said, adding, I’ll just make it very clear, that white men over 50 with lots of money always win. They always do.

But Newman stressed that she could not sit idly by and watch the wickedness and hatred coming out of the Israeli government, adding, I don’t believe the Israeli people are like that at all. I don’t believe that the Jewish people are like that at all. For me, I think we would all be wise to understand that our reputation is in danger when we don’t pay attention to humanitarian rights.

As part of the redistricting, the former 3rd congressional district was divided into five congressional districts, diluting the political cohesion of the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim community.

Parts of the former 3rd Congressional District are now represented by Congressman Bill Foster, Casten, Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, Congressman Lauren Underwood, and Congressman Danny Davis.

In April 2023, Newman was appointed CEO of Little City Foundation, a social service organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Little City serves more than 900 people through its residential facilities, day programs and home support in Northern Illinois.