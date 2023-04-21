Behind Trumps Personal Touch in Fighting DeSantis





When Anna Paulina Lunas’ father was killed in a car accident in January 2022, she received notes from two prominent Florida Republicans.

One was from former President Donald J. Trump, a condolence letter he signed, Donald.

The second letter did not come from Governor Ron DeSantis, but from his wife, Casey.

The letters meant something to Ms Luna, who was endorsed by Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis in the house race she won last year. But in the end, she backed Mr. Trump for president in 2024.

The Trump operation is personal, Ms. Luna said in an interview on Capitol Hill, hours before flying to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Mr. Trump and the Florida congressional lawmakers who endorsed him. . You take the time to get to know the people you will be working with and that makes a difference.

The differing outreach approaches underscore Mr. DeSantis’ political weakness as he finds himself in a heated approval battle with Mr. Trump.

The personal touch also helps explain how Mr. Trump, despite one criminal indictment and potentially more to come, has continued to build support among Republican lawmakers at the expense of one of the nation’s most popular governors.

Moreover, it reflects a new approach for Mr. Trump, who appears to be playing the political game in a more traditional way than in the past.

Mr. Trump has long been considered the Republican front-runner and now holds a lead of nearly 25 percentage points over Mr. DeSantis in a national average of FiveThirtyEight polls.

Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, has struggled to find his footing as he juggles his duties as governor of the nation’s No. 3 state by population and preparations for his first national campaign. Since declaring himself something of a hot commodity last month in an interview with The Times of London, he has fallen further behind Mr Trump in the polls.

Meanwhile, he has come under fire from fellow Republicans for calling the war in Ukraine a territorial dispute. He took a tougher tone about Mr Trump’s arrest in New York after initially dismissing the case because Florida had real issues to focus on.

Mr. DeSantis also sometimes struggled to connect with potential supporters as he traveled the country on a book tour. At an event this month in Michigan, he angered some Republicans who privately said he spent little time with the crowd at one morning event and left another in the afternoon shortly after posing for pictures.

Those differences showed up as the two men lobbied for congressional endorsements: Mr. Trump garnered 47 and Mr. DeSantis, a former congressman, just three.

Mr. Trump, according to congressional aides who fielded calls from Mr. Trump’s team, led an aggressive and organized effort to win the support of House Republicans.

One of his top political advisers, Brian Jack, worked midterm for Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican whom Mr Trump helped install as president. Mr. Jack, along with Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, two of the president’s former senior advisers, used their connections to coordinate the outreach effort.

In the end, it is Mr. Trump who closes the deal himself. He called lawmakers, many of whom he knows from years of providing endorsements and hosting dinner parties at his Mar-a-Lago club.

By contrast, some members of Congress said they did not hear from Mr. DeSantis until one of his aides reached out to seek their approval. Seventeen of the Republicans who have backed Mr. Trump have served in the House with Mr. DeSantis, who left Congress after six years to run for governor in 2018.

Approvals, like political polls, suggest political strength but are not purely predictive. Mr Trump, for example, had relatively few supporters when he ran in 2016 but is now showing his deep strength within a certain core of the party, even though around half of all Republican voters still say pollsters that they want to get away from him.

But endorsements from other elected officials help give candidates an air of legitimacy and can help spread the presidential hopefuls’ message to their home districts.

For Mr. Trump, few political institutions better reflect his arc of power within the party.

The pendulum couldn’t have swung much further, and this time Trump is the establishment nominee, said Dave Wasserman, who analyzes the home races as editor of the Cook Political Report.

As a candidate in 2016, Mr Trump had no endorsement from Congress for the first six months of his campaign and the first two House members who eventually backed him Chris Collins of New York and Duncan Hunter of California both resigned after unrelated criminal convictions and were later pardoned by Mr Trump.

Since then, Republican House candidates have effectively crawled over each other for Mr. Trump’s seal.

Mr. Trump’s endorsement advantage is most pronounced among the 20 Republican Florida House members, nine of whom have already backed him, including Rep. Michael Waltz, who succeeded Mr. DeSantis in Congress. . Two other Florida House members, Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez, are expected to announce their support for Mr. Trump in the coming days, according to people familiar with the planning.

Representative Greg Steube of Florida, who was hospitalized for four days after falling 25 feet from a ladder at home this year, told Politico this week that Mr. DeSantiss’ office never contacted him and had also ignored several connection requests. Mr Trump was the first person to reach out to Mr Steube while he was in intensive care, he said.

Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida endorsed Mr. Trump on Wednesday after a personal call from the former president, who sought approval and extended an invitation to dinner Thursday at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. DeSantis so far has the backing of a Floridian in Congress: Rep. Laurel Lee, who served in Mr. DeSantis’ administration.

Ms. Lee endorsed Mr. DeSantis on Tuesday when the governor made a special trip to Washington to meet with members of Congress. But Mr. Trump got several endorsements just before and after Mr. DeSantiss’ meeting, including one from Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, who announced his endorsement of the president minutes after leaving the meeting with the Florida governor.

Yet Mr. Trump’s power has its limits, even in Congress.

In the 36 most competitive House races during the 2022 midterms, Mr Trump endorsed just five Republicans who all lost.

More than half of the nearly 50 endorsements he has received come from members who won their races last year by 30 points or more, or represent districts so heavily Republican that Democrats did not field an opponent. .

As for the most-watched Florida delegation, Ms. Luna said most of them want Mr. DeSantis to continue pushing his conservative agenda from the Statehouse.

The ideal situation, she said, was for Mr. DeSantis to suspend his presidential ambitions until 2028. If he announces, she added, he would be disappointed.

