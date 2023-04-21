Buddha’s Teachings Offer Solution to Global Problems: PM Modi at Buddhist Summit | Latest India News

NEW DELHI: Lord Buddha’s teachings are the basis for solutions to the greatest challenges facing the world, including war, economic instability, terrorism and climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday at the first Summit global buddhist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the first global Buddhist summit in New Delhi on Thursday (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

Addressing the inaugural session of the gathering attended by Buddhist spiritual leaders from around the world, diplomats and representatives of influential organizations, Prime Minister Modi said the Buddha provided a solution centuries ago war and the troubles the world is currently facing.

The two-day summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is seen as part of the Indian government’s efforts to boost the country’s credentials as a leading player in Buddhism. , especially at a time when rival China has sought to hold similar meetings.

The CBI is supported by the Indian government and more than 300 delegations were expected to attend the summit. Some 170 foreign delegates from countries including Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Mexico are taking part, and Vietnam and Sri Lanka have sent large delegations to the summit, whose theme is Responses to contemporary challenges: From philosophy to praxis.

It is universally accepted that today’s era is the most difficult period of this century. Today… two countries have been at war for months [and] the world is going through economic instability. Threats such as terrorism and religious fanaticism attack the soul of humanity. A challenge like climate change weighs on the existence of mankind, Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

But amidst all this, there are millions of people who believe in the Buddha and believe in the welfare of all living beings, and that faith is the greatest strength on earth, Modi said in a speech peppered with quotes from buddhist scriptures. He noted that the Buddha preached about giving up war, defeat and victory for eternal peace, and said enmity can never be countered by enmity.

Lord Buddha also said that happiness lies in unity and living together with all, Modi pointed out. There is no problem in the modern world that we cannot find the solution to in the teachings of the Buddha hundreds of years ago. The Buddha had provided a solution centuries ago to the war and turmoil the world suffers from today, he said.

The way of the Buddha is the way of the future and of sustainability. If the world had followed Buddha’s teachings, it would not have faced the problem of climate change, Modi said, adding that this problem arose because countries stopped thinking about others and future generations.

Every person can contribute to the fight against climate change, Modi said pointing to the Indias Lifestyle For Environment or LiFE initiative, which was influenced by the Buddha’s teachings.

The Indian government has endeavored to transmit the teachings of the Buddhas to the people, and this includes such steps as the development of the Buddhist circuit in India and Nepal, the rejuvenation of pilgrimage centers such as Sarnath and Kushinagar, the construction of an Indian international center for Buddhist culture and heritage. in Lumbini with the cooperation of India, he said.

Buddha’s legacy has also inspired India’s initiatives to help other countries affected by calamities such as the recent earthquake in Turkey. This emotion of 1.4 billion Indians is seen, understood and accepted by the world, he said.

The IBC helps create new opportunities for like-minded countries to spread Buddhism and peace, and discussions on how to deal with current challenges bring a beacon of hope to the world. Countries must abandon narrow thinking and focus on poverty-stricken people and other nations affected by a lack of resources, as this is the only way to establish a better world, Modi said.

The session was also delivered by Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, while State Ministers for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister visited a photo exhibition and offered flowers to a Buddha statue. He also donated monks robes or chivar dana to 19 prominent monks including representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea, Australia and Mexico.