KC Singh | Frozen India-Pak relations need a makeover amid power shift





Indian government unlikely to risk engaging with Pakistan less than a year from Lok Sabha elections

India-Pakistan relations have all but disappeared from public discourse in India in recent years. The late diplomat Satinder Lambah’s memoir In Pursuit of Peace, published posthumously, seems to have revived it. At a book launch event, ably managed by Ms. Nina Lambah, four former Indian High Commissioners to Pakistan debated the issue.

Having worked with six Indian prime ministers, Lambah sketches the relationship between the two South Asian neighbors through 75 years of engagement or detachment. As the Prime Minister’s special envoy for behind-the-scenes talks for more than a decade, he reveals the journey to the elusive four-point deal to resolve the Kashmir entanglement, finalized but never signed. General Pervez Musharraf’s domestic missteps and eventual ousting in 2008 marred the deal.

But more than the historical perspective, what is of greater contemporary relevance is what two of the high commissioners alluded to. They wondered if the old approaches were even imaginable under the altered domestic politics of the two nations. In Pakistan, the Islamization initiated by President Zia-ul Haq in the 1980s has taken on a new dimension.

Ambassador Lambah calls it reverse osmosis since the fringe now claims to be mainstream. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is more staunchly Islamist than any of his predecessors. National elections are due to be held in Pakistan no later than October 14. Mr. Khan’s uprising, mixing religion, xenophobia and nationalism, could receive popular approval. Fearing this, the ruling dispensation may try to postpone the election hoping that its support ebbs. But he is the only opposition the new alliance of former rivals Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) now faces. The danger is that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TPP), aided by the ruling Taliban regime in Afghanistan, has penetrated deeper into Pakistan. While in the past their terrorist attacks were confined to the tribal areas of Pakistan, now they are everywhere, especially in the Pakistani Punjab.

In India too, with crucial state elections coming months ahead of Lok Sabha elections in mid-2024, clashes with police to root out one-faith gangsters, and historical revisionism affecting school textbooks are indicative of a movement to the right. This may be a tactical maneuver by the BJP to overcome the anti-incumbency of their 10-year rule. A frustrated former governor has reignited debate over the 2019 Pulwama attack, which sparked a military response from India in Balakot. Undoubtedly, the BJP has benefited electorally from the nationalist push that has emerged.

Furthermore, the geopolitical environment has also changed. In the aftermath of the Galwan clash in June 2020, the standoff between India and China and Pakistan’s economic collapse have heightened the strategic convergence between Pakistan and China. Ambassador Lambah recounts that historically, Pakistan has grown bolder whenever a great power has put its weight behind it. The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 was planned by Pakistan after it received more advanced American defense equipment, including fighter jets, by joining anti-Communist alliances created by the United States. Similarly, once the United States and the Saudis recruited Pakistan to train the mujahideen to fight Soviet Union forces in Afghanistan after 1979, Pakistan was able to obtain even more military aid and clandestinely develop its strategic nuclear program without Western interference. This toxic alliance has been responsible for the birth of global terror and Islamic radicalization.

After developing its nuclear deterrent, Pakistan opted to encourage terror against India assuming immunity from India’s superior military power.

Note also the recent realignment of forces in the Gulf, revealing a more active Chinese posture. China has staged a detente between its big rivals, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Unsurprisingly, the Saudis and the Chinese are in the front line to save Pakistan from bankruptcy and thus allow an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Russia, a wild card in the pack, has been drawn into a deeper engagement with this group. The Saudis again led the OPEC-Plus group in deciding oil production cuts, defying US advice.

The exchange of prisoners in Yemen indicates that the civil war is fading. There is speculation that Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz may visit Tehran.

In this context, is it wise for India to persist in freezing ties with Pakistan? It is true that the decrease in terrorist attacks may be due to the government treating Kashmir as a purely domestic issue. It may also be due to Pakistan’s economic crisis and distractions on its western front where the Taliban aren’t exactly the flexible allies Pakistan expected. Decades of Pakistani support and protection under the very nose of the United States has proven to be a bad investment.

Allowing Pakistan to decay into a functioning state may not be in India’s interest. If a normal Pakistan is hard enough to manage, imagine a Pakistan controlled by neo-Taliban elements. Even the Pakistani army may not be able to escape the control of even more bigoted generals. Ambassador Lambah rightly points out that historically more deals were made with Pakistan when the military directly controlled political power. An example of the Pakistani army’s disruptive role is that after General Pervez Musharraf handed over the post of army chief to General Ashfaq P. Kayani on November 29, 2007, the army’s support for behind-the-scenes talks weakened. Finally, after President Pervez Musharraf lost power in August 2008, the 26/11 attack on Mumbai was flagged green. General Kayani was, coincidentally, the first ISI leader to become head of the army.

Going back to the Lambah Book Ceremony, the consensus among the four former High Commissioners to Pakistan was that engagement with Pakistan is inevitable. The most obvious reason is that it is not wise to allow Pakistan to sink further under Chinese control.

In the past, the Pakistanis have been astute in balancing their relations with China with close ties with the United States and the Gulf emirates. They did this by proving themselves useful strategically or tactically. In 2004, US President George W. Bush declared Pakistan a major non-NATO ally, liberalizing arms exports. Recently, a bill was introduced by a member of the United States Congress to revoke this designation.

The Indian government is unlikely to risk engaging with Pakistan less than a year from the Lok Sabha elections. Any major terrorist attack after such awareness can cause enormous political embarrassment. Likewise, for Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, responding positively to India could expose his flank to Imran Khan unless at least Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is restored.

The next phase of Indo-Pakistani détente will have to await the completion of national elections in both countries, provided of course that the statesmen take power.

End of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asianage.com/opinion/columnists/200423/kc-singh-frozen-india-pak-ties-need-relook-amidst-power-shift.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos