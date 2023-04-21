Jokowi returns to Jakarta amid mega news announcing Ganjar presidential candidates





President Joko Widodo returned to Jakarta for an internal agenda today. Even so, Jokowi will return to Solo this afternoon to head back to Eid. It is not yet known what is the reason why Jokowi returned to Jakarta in the middle of the Eid holiday. However, it is reported that the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), Megawati Soekarnoputri, will today announce Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate. “The president is going to Jakarta for internal agendas. In the afternoon, he will return to Solo for Eid prayers and Eid prayers with his family,” said the protocol deputy, from the Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. Katadata.co.idFriday (21/4). Previously, based on information from the Katadata.co.id source within the internal PDIP, Megawati would today announce Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate. The source explained that PDIP Central Leadership Council (DPP) Chairman Puan Maharani met President Joko Widodo last week to discuss Ganjar Pranowo last week. During the meeting, Puan was reportedly confused about handing over the presidential candidate mandate to Ganjar. The source also mentioned that there was a lot of pressure on Megawati to announce the presidential candidate. The pressure came above all from the existence of a grand coalition plan which provided for Prabowo Subianto to be a presidential candidate. “PDIP No want if the candidate is RI 2 (vice presidential candidate),” the source said as written on Friday (4/21). Meanwhile, PDIP secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said all cadres were ready to wait for orders. Hasto asked all executives to respond wisely to this matter. “At any time, General President Megawati Soekarnoputri may find the right time to announce the final candidate,” Hasto said in a written statement Friday, 4/21, quoted by Antara.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ameidyonasution/berita/644224364111f/jokowi-kembali-ke-jakarta-di-tengah-kabar-mega-umumkan-ganjar-capres

