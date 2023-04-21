Prime Minister Modi to address officials to present awards





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address officials on Friday April 21 in honor of National Civil Service Day, according to an announcement released by his office earlier this week. Noting that Modi has consistently appreciated civil servants’ contribution to nation-building and encouraged them to work even harder, the statement said the program will serve as a suitable platform for him to motivate and inspire bureaucrats across the country. so that they continue to serve. the nation with the same zeal, especially during this crucial phase of “Amrit Kaal”. PM Modi will also present the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration during the event. The awards were created to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and federal and state government organizations for the welfare of ordinary citizens. Awards will be given for outstanding performance in four identified priority programs. These are: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centers; Promote quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; Holistic development through an ambitious district program – overall progress with a particular focus on the saturation approach. There will be eight awards for these four identified programs, with seven awards for innovations. Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur will receive an award for its tap water program: Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh was chosen for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for ensuring the supply of tap water to every house in the district through the Government of India’s ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’. Union. “Tap water is supplied to over one million households in 254 villages served by 167 panchayats.” “Through the Jal Jeevan mission, women are empowered because they have been tasked with managing Nal Jal programs and collecting taxes from end users,” Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal said as quoted by the agency. release PTI. “These women receive a 20% commission on this tax collection.” This program is run by around 1,700 women and is followed by a Whatsapp group. Women become empowered,” Mittal added. National Public Service Day is observed to honor administrators and civil servants who work in various public services to improve the lives of citizens. The date of 21 April was chosen because it was on this day in 1947 that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, addressed civil service trainees and urged them to ensure that the benefits of government programs reach citizens.

