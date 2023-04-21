Leaving his residence in Solo, Jokowi visits Megawati to announce the presidential candidates?

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO – President Joko Widodo was seen leaving his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo at around 09:56 WIB, Friday (21/4/2023).

Previously reported, Jokowi celebrated Eid in Solo, Central Java. On this Eid, Jokowi celebrates Eid with his wife, children, daughter-in-law and grandchildren and is only accompanied by very limited officials so that the staff of the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Indonesia can return home to their hometown and celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their respective families.

The Eid gathering of number one and number two people in Indonesia is expected to be conducted via video call from their respective residences, as was done during Eid al-Fitr the previous year.

As known, previously Jokowi arrived in the city of Solo since Wednesday (4/19/2023). Arriving in Solo, Jokowi kept several agendas including distributing welfare at Legi market with his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra on Thursday (4/20/2023) afternoon. That night he watched a movie with Iriana Jokowi at the Solo Paragon mall.

Nevertheless, Jokowi, who was due to spend the Eid period in Solo, appears to have left his residence on Friday (21/4/2023) around 09:56 WIB. He was seen using a car registered B 1197 RFS. However, until this news was written, it was unclear who would meet Jokowi.

Based on the information collected Republic, PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri is reported to be announcing the names of the presidential candidates she has kept in her pockets and kept secret. It is reported that the name will be announced by Megawati who is also expected to be assisted by Jokowi at Batu Tulis Bogor. There is even one name that is widely quoted, namely the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo.

