Politics
What does Xi Jinping’s recent wave of diplomacy tell us?
Since the declaration of a decisive victory over the Covid pandemic in February, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in an active diplomatic campaign, visiting Putin in Moscow and hosting various dignitaries in China.
Part of this awareness has been to sign the necessary trade agreements and ensure reliable access to energy, food and raw materials.
Another goal of Xi’s diplomacy has been to challenge the US-led world order and fend off attempts to isolate it on the world stage.
Xi is working to strengthen China in the face of an increasingly united West. It strives diligently to build an authoritarian anti-Western bloc made up of China and Russia as well as Iran and willing members of the Global South.
Xi’s message is clear: Beijing is not alone and is part of a powerful coalition of states that neither need the West nor share its values.
The containment measures implemented by the United States, its allies and partners are of particular concern to Xi.
The QuadTHE Alliance AUKUS, new US military bases in the Philippines, Diplomatic overtures from Washington to Hanoi, sharp increases in Japanese defense spendingAnd efforts by Seoul and Tokyo to put aside their differences and present a united front against China all caught Beijing’s attention.
Xi’s international outreach has also sought to drive a wedge between Washington and his friends.
This was highlighted during the April 5-7 visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Prior to the trip, Macron avoided criticism from Beijing and spoke about France’s commitment to pursue its commercial relations with China.
Upon his arrival, he was treated to full honors when he landed with dozens of executives from LOreal, BNP Paribas and Airbus, among other companies. The accompanying French business delegation signaled that Macron was still interested in developing France-China trade relations despite efforts by the United States and other allies to decouple from the Chinese market.
For her part, von der Leyen arrived in China only a few days later. giving a scathing speech in Brussels urging Europe to reduce China-related risks and stating that China’s clear goal is a systemic change in the international order with China at its center where security and the economy take precedence over political and civil rights.
This contrast in approach between the two European leaders has provided Xi with an opportunity to create fissures within the West.
What followed was cunning, if not predictable, behavior on Beijing’s part. Xi laid down the red carpet for Macron while give the cold shoulder to von der Leyen in an attempt to deepen European divisions while eliminating a key American ally, France. This effectively upset Marcons and von der Leyens’ attempt to project Western unity during the trip, demonstrating the lack of a coherent EU policy towards China.
Back in France, the French president’s statements to the media played into Xi’s hands, as did the People’s Liberation Army navy begin It is mock bombings and blockade of Taiwan.
Eager to display his independence from Washington and display his Gaullist credentials, Macron called for strengthen European autonomy and argued that Europe should not getting caught up in crises that are not ours, urging Europe to resist pressure to become supporters of the Americas.
Xi also skillfully used Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silvas’ April 11-14 visit to China to create distance from the US and EU.
Pledges of Chinese investment as a way to help Brazil’s struggling economy were made, and a platform was provided for Lulas’ relativistic moral positions on the war in Ukraine.
Xi’s efforts paid off. While in Beijing, Lula continued his hands-off approach to the war in Ukraine, calling on Washington to stop encouraging war and for one peace group be trained to negotiate a Russia-Ukraine agreement.
Lula also supported China’s efforts against US global domination in publicly calling for de-dollarization of international trade.
While accusing the International Monetary Fund of asphyxiating the economies of certain countries, urged Lula BRICS countries to create a substitute for the US dollar to fund trade relations between Brazil and China, between Brazil and all other BRICS countries.
Lulas’ announcement took place at the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, where his political protege, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff has just been elected presidentreflecting the close relationship between Lula and Xi.
Lulas’ statements challenging Western financial hegemony and Rousseff’s election as head of the NDB BRICS bank support Xi’s continued efforts to build an alternative to the global governance system of the United States, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
This is also part of Beijing’s vision of protect its economy from American pressure and to restore what it sees as its historical role as a political, economic and cultural leader.
It involves Chinese quest to become leader of the global south and build a interconnected global economy that depends on the Chinese market.
More broadly, Xi understands that his support for Putin during the war in Ukraine has changed how the West views him and his reliance on Chinese trade and investment. Xi’s recent contact with Macron, Lula and others is an attempt to thwart US efforts to politically and economically isolate China. Such geopolitical triangulation is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
Ted Gover, Ph.D., is an associate clinical professor at Claremont Graduate University in Los Angeles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.spectator.com.au/2023/04/what-does-xi-jinpings-recent-diplomacy-flurry-tell-us/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan’s Defense Ministry Says India’s Refusal to Talk Could Trigger All-Out War; Another ploy to postpone the Assembly elections?
- What does Xi Jinping’s recent wave of diplomacy tell us?
- Leaving his residence in Solo, Jokowi visits Megawati to announce the presidential candidates?
- Jerry Lorenzo talks about fear of God and the Hollywood Bowl
- Erdoan offers free natural gas to all citizens
- Iran claims it forced US submarine to surface in Gulf, US denies
- Renowned Colombian actor has revealed he now identifies as a woman: Living as a trans woman is a very personal journey
- Zimbabwe braces for Pakistan test ahead of World Cup qualifier
- Synthetic biology meets fashion in technical silk
- Google Brain merges with DeepMind as Alphabet plans to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
- Prime Minister Modi to address officials to present awards
- How can the UK cope with double-digit inflation? | inflation