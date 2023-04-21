What does Xi Jinping’s recent wave of diplomacy tell us?

Since the declaration of a decisive victory over the Covid pandemic in February, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in an active diplomatic campaign, visiting Putin in Moscow and hosting various dignitaries in China.

Part of this awareness has been to sign the necessary trade agreements and ensure reliable access to energy, food and raw materials.

Another goal of Xi’s diplomacy has been to challenge the US-led world order and fend off attempts to isolate it on the world stage.

Xi is working to strengthen China in the face of an increasingly united West. It strives diligently to build an authoritarian anti-Western bloc made up of China and Russia as well as Iran and willing members of the Global South.

Xi’s message is clear: Beijing is not alone and is part of a powerful coalition of states that neither need the West nor share its values.

The containment measures implemented by the United States, its allies and partners are of particular concern to Xi.

The QuadTHE Alliance AUKUS, new US military bases in the Philippines, Diplomatic overtures from Washington to Hanoi, sharp increases in Japanese defense spendingAnd efforts by Seoul and Tokyo to put aside their differences and present a united front against China all caught Beijing’s attention.

Xi’s international outreach has also sought to drive a wedge between Washington and his friends.

This was highlighted during the April 5-7 visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Prior to the trip, Macron avoided criticism from Beijing and spoke about France’s commitment to pursue its commercial relations with China.

Upon his arrival, he was treated to full honors when he landed with dozens of executives from LOreal, BNP Paribas and Airbus, among other companies. The accompanying French business delegation signaled that Macron was still interested in developing France-China trade relations despite efforts by the United States and other allies to decouple from the Chinese market.

For her part, von der Leyen arrived in China only a few days later. giving a scathing speech in Brussels urging Europe to reduce China-related risks and stating that China’s clear goal is a systemic change in the international order with China at its center where security and the economy take precedence over political and civil rights.

This contrast in approach between the two European leaders has provided Xi with an opportunity to create fissures within the West.

What followed was cunning, if not predictable, behavior on Beijing’s part. Xi laid down the red carpet for Macron while give the cold shoulder to von der Leyen in an attempt to deepen European divisions while eliminating a key American ally, France. This effectively upset Marcons and von der Leyens’ attempt to project Western unity during the trip, demonstrating the lack of a coherent EU policy towards China.

Back in France, the French president’s statements to the media played into Xi’s hands, as did the People’s Liberation Army navy begin It is mock bombings and blockade of Taiwan.

Eager to display his independence from Washington and display his Gaullist credentials, Macron called for strengthen European autonomy and argued that Europe should not getting caught up in crises that are not ours, urging Europe to resist pressure to become supporters of the Americas.

Xi also skillfully used Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silvas’ April 11-14 visit to China to create distance from the US and EU.

Pledges of Chinese investment as a way to help Brazil’s struggling economy were made, and a platform was provided for Lulas’ relativistic moral positions on the war in Ukraine.

Xi’s efforts paid off. While in Beijing, Lula continued his hands-off approach to the war in Ukraine, calling on Washington to stop encouraging war and for one peace group be trained to negotiate a Russia-Ukraine agreement.

Lula also supported China’s efforts against US global domination in publicly calling for de-dollarization of international trade.

While accusing the International Monetary Fund of asphyxiating the economies of certain countries, urged Lula BRICS countries to create a substitute for the US dollar to fund trade relations between Brazil and China, between Brazil and all other BRICS countries.

Lulas’ announcement took place at the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, where his political protege, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff has just been elected presidentreflecting the close relationship between Lula and Xi.

Lulas’ statements challenging Western financial hegemony and Rousseff’s election as head of the NDB BRICS bank support Xi’s continued efforts to build an alternative to the global governance system of the United States, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

This is also part of Beijing’s vision of protect its economy from American pressure and to restore what it sees as its historical role as a political, economic and cultural leader.

It involves Chinese quest to become leader of the global south and build a interconnected global economy that depends on the Chinese market.

More broadly, Xi understands that his support for Putin during the war in Ukraine has changed how the West views him and his reliance on Chinese trade and investment. Xi’s recent contact with Macron, Lula and others is an attempt to thwart US efforts to politically and economically isolate China. Such geopolitical triangulation is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Ted Gover, Ph.D., is an associate clinical professor at Claremont Graduate University in Los Angeles.