Pakistan’s Defense Ministry Says India’s Refusal to Talk Could Trigger All-Out War; Another ploy to postpone the Assembly elections?





All-out war is a possibility between India and Pakistan unless India starts to start talking with Pakistan, a report submitted by Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense before the Supreme Court of Pakistan has suggested.

The Ministry of Defense of Pakistan has submitted a report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan listing the reasons for the postponement of assembly elections in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Shahbaz-Sharid-led government fears that if the elections were to be held now, Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) could potentially win the election.

“Pakistan is threatened not only by insecurity due to external aggression, but also by internal instability. The two are interrelated. Internal chaos invites external aggression, therefore, India would continue with the “strategic coercion”, including through terrorism in Pakistan, and would exploit any opportunity at operational and tactical levels for military action limited to total war,” the report states.

It should be noted that successive Indian governments have tried to resolve outstanding issues with Pakistan through dialogue, but have failed. The Modi government, however, is the first government that has taken a clear stance not to talk with Pakistan until it stops supporting terrorism.

This is “strategic coercion”, which the Pakistani Ministry of Defense report apparently talks about.

The same report also caught the attention of India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), explaining another reason for delaying assembly elections in Punjab province.

R&AW has identified loopholes that harm the federation of Pakistan, including stoking ethnic issues, water disputes, the capture and monopoly of Punjab’s resources and, as terrorists in Balochistan say, colonization by the Punjab”.

Therefore, the holding of general elections for the Punjab Assembly would fuel the situation, the ministry said, adding that the terrorist threat may increase in the immediate term and not decrease until around October 2023.”

The report also highlights the increased activities of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) movement fighting for freedom.

“The terrorist threat also increased compared to 2018 and 2021, as the environment in Afghanistan had deteriorated after August 2021 and with the withdrawal of US forces, 1,500 terrorists had been released from prisons and the latest military equipment was at the disposition of the TTP fighter, which made the threat more potent,” the report said.

“In 2021-2022, Pakistan opted for reconciliation with the TTP to minimize terrorism, but the strategy failed and led to increased terrorist incidents in KP, Balochistan and Punjab,” the report adds.

The report further states that “additionally, the TTP was regrouping in Afghanistan, posing a greater threat to Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan continued to provide ungovernable spaces for terrorist groups.”

