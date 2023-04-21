UK PM weighs in on MP’s fate after ‘bullies’ probe





LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday reviewed the findings of a long-awaited investigation into allegations that his chief deputy intimidated government workers, but did not make a decision on his fate.

A freelance labor lawyer released the report after investigating eight official complaints that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had been abusive to staff during a previous stint in that office and when he was Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary.

Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, denied allegations that he was too demanding and belittled and belittled his staff. He said he always conducted himself in a professional manner, but would resign if the bullying claims were upheld. Sunaks spokesman Max Blain said the prime minister received the report on Thursday morning and was reviewing the findings to determine whether Raab breached the cabinet code and whether action up to and including impeachment should be taken. The code of conduct requires ministers to treat people with respect and to maintain correct and appropriate relations with their colleagues, officials and staff. He says harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated. Although Blain said the decision would be made as soon as possible, Sunak had not made a decision late Thursday. Until then, he said, Sunak still has “full faith in Raab. Raab, 49, was first elected to parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become leader of the Conservative Party in 2019 before throwing his support behind Boris Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took over the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020. The report is the latest ethical headache for Sunak, who has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Johnson toppled in the summer of 2022 after multiple scandals and Liz Truss, who resigned in October after six weeks in office when his economic tax cut plans wreaked havoc on financial markets. But he has struggled to shake off opposition claims that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sordidness. Wendy Chamberlain, a Liberal Democrat lawmaker, repeated that criticism, accusing Sunak of dithering and delays. It feels like almost every week there’s some sleaze and scandal issue where Rishi Sunak is either involved…himself or too weak to tackle it,” Chamberlain said. “People are crying out for a government that will just get to tackle the issues that matter (and don’t focus) on saving their own skin. Sunak also faces an investigation announced this week by a parliamentary watchdog into whether he properly disclosed his wife’s interest in a company that stands to benefit from a massive increase in free childcare. children in the budget of his administration. A member of his cabinet, Gavin Williamson, resigned in November following allegations of bullying. In January, Sunak fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi for failing to shed light on a multimillion-dollar tax dispute. A separate investigation is underway into allegations that Johnson secured a loan with the help of a Tory donor, Richard Sharp, who was later appointed chairman of the BBC.

