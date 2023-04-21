Prime Minister Modi and Danish counterpart Frederiksen review progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership









YEARS |

Update: April 20, 2023 7:15 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Thursday. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark green strategic partnership.

During the phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi and Frederiksen expressed their satisfaction with the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation between the two nations.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with HE Ms Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark. The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Frederiksen on his appointment as Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term” , the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release. release.

“The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark green strategic partnership. They expressed their satisfaction with the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation,” the statement said.

Speaking to his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said: “Delighted to speak with the Prime Minister of Denmark, HE Ms Mette Frederiksen. We reviewed the progress of our green strategic partnership and shared ideas on celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2024. Appreciate his support for India’s ongoing G20 Presidency.”

Prime Minister Modi briefed Frederiksen on India’s G20 Presidency and its top priorities. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hailed India’s initiatives and gave her full support to India’s G20 Presidency.

During the phone call, Prime Minister Modi and Frederiksen agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations in 2024 and explore areas to further diversify the relationship between the two nations. The Danish Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said: “Thank you @narendramodi for the good discussions on continuing our green strategic partnership. Also great discussions on regional and global issues including India’s G20 Presidency . Denmark is ready to support you.”

In December last year, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Prime Minister of Denmark. Speaking to his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to continued cooperation to strengthen India-Denmark green strategic partnership.

“Warm congratulations to Mrs. Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark green strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In May last year, Prime Minister Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review the progress of the green strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Delegation-level talks led by PMs @narendramodi and @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. The two sides will review the progress of the green strategic partnership. We will also discuss our extensive cooperation in the areas of skills development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic and P2P links, etc,” the Department of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

According to the MEA, diplomatic relations between India and Denmark were established in September 1949.

Bilateral relations between the two nations were upgraded to the level of “Green Strategic Partnership” on September 28, 2020 during the Virtual Summit held between Prime Minister Modi and his Frederiksen. (ANI)

