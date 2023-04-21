Trump sparks backlash from anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America





A leading anti-abortion group blasted former President Donald Trump on Thursday after his campaign said he believed states should decide on abortion laws.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has issued a scathing response to a statement the Trump campaign made to the Washington Post when asked if Trump supports the six-week abortion ban, a likely 2024 adversary. , Governor Ron DeSantis, signed the law in Florida.

President Donald J. Trump believes the Supreme Court, led by the three justices he backed, got it right when it ruled that this is a matter that should be decided at the state level, said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the Post.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser lambasted Trump by name in a statement Thursday after the article was published.

President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court referred the abortion issue solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate, said Dannfelser.

We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to adopt at least a national standard of 15 weeks, she added.

After contacting Cheung for comment, a Trump spokesperson responded, saying, “Our goal here should be to save lives and avoid the pitfalls of the radical left, not to divide the pro-life community.”

The spokesperson also reiterated Trump’s position that states should be the decision makers on abortion.

“While much work remains to be done to champion the cause of life, President Trump believes that it is in the United States that the greatest strides can now take place to protect the unborn child,” he said. said the spokesperson.

Until Thursday, Trump had largely remained silent on the abortion issue, with his campaign avoiding questions about his views on Florida’s new law.

SBA Pro-Life America’s response highlights the challenges facing Republicans seeking party nomination next year. GOP candidates are struggling to navigate among conservative grassroots members who want tough rules against abortion and those who want the procedure legal in all or most cases.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who was also Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, did not say whether she would sign a 15-week federal abortion ban shortly after launching her presidential campaign in February. We need consensus on this, Haley told NBC’s TODAY show at the time.

Another declared GOP presidential candidate, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, told the Iowa Capitol-Dispatch last week that letting states decide on abortion is the right path in our system. of federalism. He also said that if a nationwide abortion ban bill ever makes it to his desk as president, he would want to review the bill to see exactly what it does.

Zoe Richards

Jonathan Allen contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-sparks-backlash-anti-abortion-group-susan-b-anthony-life-america-rcna80771 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos