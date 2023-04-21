Xi congratulates Cuban president on re-election

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. [Photo/VCG]



Bilateral relations are welcomed and support given to Havana to follow the path of development

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on his re-election as Cuban president and pledged to work with him to improve the political direction of relations between the two countries and power. evenings.

In a message to Diaz-Canel, who is also first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, Xi said China-Cuban relations have maintained high-level development and continued to make new progress.

He mentioned Diaz-Canel’s successful state visit to China in November last year, saying the two leaders had reached an important consensus at the time on steadily deepening the special and friendly ties of the two. country in the new era.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China’s relations with Cuba and would like to maintain close communication with Diaz-Canel, continue to strengthen political guidance on party-to-party relations and state-to-state, and jointly build a Sino-Cuban community. with a shared future.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China believes that Cuba, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba and the new leadership, will achieve new and greater achievements in its cause of building prosperous and lasting socialism.

He hailed the two countries as good friends who trust each other, good comrades who cherish the same aspirations and good brothers who share happiness and misfortune.

“China will, as always, support Cuba to follow a development path suited to its national conditions. The Chinese side will work with the Cuban side to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state, continue to deepen political mutual trust , strengthen cooperation in all fields, build a community with a shared future and continue to push forward bilateral relations in the new era,” Wang said.

Diaz-Canel was re-elected for a new five-year term on Wednesday during the opening session of the new parliament at the Palace of Conventions in Havana. He won an overwhelming 97.66% vote from the National Assembly.

Hailing from the central Cuban city of Santa Clara, Diaz-Canel is a career politician who quickly earned respect as a party stalwart from an early age.

The newly elected president thanked enthusiastic lawmakers for their support in a televised address.

“We must take on this gigantic challenge without slowing down,” said Diaz-Canel, 62, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Cuban Revolution.

“The government should focus on increasing domestic food production and the flow of hard currency to the country as well as improving the performance of state-run socialist enterprises.”

Overarching Priorities

Diaz-Canel added that fighting inflation and promoting foreign investment are top priorities for the Cuban economy.

On Wednesday, he also blamed the United States and its Cold War embargo for Cuba’s woes, encouraging ‘continuity’ and ‘creative resistance’ to keep the revolution afloat even as tensions erupt within its population.

“It forces us to work harder and better, to respond to our people. I’m sure we’ll get good results,” Diaz-Canel said.

Also on Wednesday, Cuban lawmakers re-elected Salvador Valdes as vice president of the Caribbean nation and Esteban Lazo as president of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power.

Manuel Marrero was reappointed as Cuban Prime Minister on the proposal of the Cuban President. Xinhua and agencies contributed to this story.