Celebrities lose their blue checkmarks on Twitter Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Pope Francis and Beyonce are all unverified





Over time, “blue check” has become associated with a class of elites, so much so that Twitter froze the… [+] program for four years before resuming it in 2021.

Getty

Kim Kardashian, Pope Francis, Beyonce, Bill Gates and former President Donald Trump are names rarely mentioned in the same sentence, but today they are all in ‘good company’ as they have lost their famous ‘blue checkmarks’. ” on Twitter. Even the social media platform’s founder, Jack Dorsey, along with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of other users (including this journalist) were among those “unverified” on Thursday, as the platform -form social media now charges an $8 monthly subscription for the honor of receiving the blue check.

Additionally, some official US government agencies and a plethora of news organizations have lost their verified status.

left unchecked

However, according to multiple reports Thursday, some blue checks disappeared only to reappear while some high-level “legacy” verified accounts did not immediately lose their checks. In the case of government agencies, there was supposed to be a transition to a “grey check,” which Twitter designed for official government accounts, but many have yet to receive them. Likewise, many congressional representatives have been moved to government gray checkmarks, while some have already lost verification of their personal accounts.

The process could best be described as chaotic, and experts have warned it could lead to a greater risk of impersonation of high profile users, but also the veracity of information shared on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, throughout Thursday, #BlueCheckMark, #TwitterBlue and #Verified trended on the platform, while some who have already subscribed to Twitter Blue fired back by tweeting “Pay the $8” in reference to the cost monthly subscription fees.

Yet, at the end of the day, there were an even greater number of tweets from those saying they would NOT pay the $8!

don’t be blue

Twitter first introduced the verification feature in 2009, after former professional baseball manager Tony La Russa sued the company when someone impersonated him on the platform. The blue tick actually a white tick on a blue background if we’re going to nitpick was meant to assure users that what they saw from verified accounts was a credible or at least well-known source.

Over time, however, the “blue check” has become associated with a class of elites, so much so that Twitter froze the program for four years before resuming it in 2021.

Now, it seems only those willing to pay will receive verification, despite Elon Musk tweeting Thursday night that he was “paying for a few personally”, which seems to only reward the rich and famous!

The question now is whether having the blue tick means anything if it largely belongs to subscribers.

“As with many things on social media, the only ‘street cred’ is what the community at large is willing to attribute to it,” suggested brand marketing expert and social media expert Scott Steinberg.

“Twitter has become particularly mercantile under Elon Musk, so it’s doubtful the blue check is still worth anything,” Steinberg added. “However, as we’ve seen since Musk acquired the social media company last fall, things are changing with every passing week and even day.”

The deadline to pay or lose the blue tick was originally set for April 1, only to have it pushed back to April 20. It is quite possible when few celebrities, news organizations or other high-profile users are willing to step up and pay for the subscription service, a new verification process could be introduced.

If that doesn’t happen, the question will be whether anyone actually keeps paying for Twitter Blue beyond the next two months.

“The idea behind it is that it lends an air of credibility,” Steinberg continued. “It was meant to let an audience know that the source was trustworthy, but instead it has now alienated a lot of the public. There may be some level of cachet with the blue checks, but how much is left to have .”

