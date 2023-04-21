IHC stops police from ‘harassing’ Imran during Eid holiday – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday banned police in the capital from harassing PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court also ordered the federal government to provide security for the former prime minister based on the level of threat to his life.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order on Mr Khan’s petition asking the Islamabad police not to arrest him without court permission.

Mr Khans’ lawyer, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, has expressed concern that the police may launch an operation to arrest the PTI chairman during the Eid holiday.

He pointed out that the Sindh government last week arrested the provincial leader of the PTI, Ali Zaidi.

The court issued notices to the federal government, the police and the Federal Investigation Agency and adjourned the case until April 27.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court passed a similar order prohibiting provincial police from harassing Mr Khan after he expressed misgivings about another operation at his Zaman Park residence during the summer vacation. ‘Eidul Fitr. A larger bench of five members of the court had passed the order on Mr Khans’ motion challenging the charges against him.

Appropriate security

The lawyer for the PTI President, Mr. Chaudhry, also filed a separate application with the IHC against the withdrawal of Mr. Khan’s guarantee.

He argued that the Islamabad police had failed to ensure Mr Khan’s safety during his visit to the federal capital.

Mr Khan served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and he was entitled to the same security protocol as his predecessors, the lawyer said.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal said Mr Khan had been provided with ironclad security during his court appearances in Islamabad.

He said a federal government threat assessment committee recommends the security level of important people. Justice Farooq noted that the committee must consider the recent attack on Mr Khan’s life.

Posted in Dawn, April 21, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1748762/ihc-stops-police-from-harassing-imran-over-eid-break The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos