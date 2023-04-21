Rishi Sunak knows conservative rebels are right about small boats

When Rwanda’s migrant deportation scheme was torpedoed by a European judge in a hastily summoned hearing one evening last summer, the idea that Britain had regained control of its borders s is off.

The anonymous judge at the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights issued a controversial instant order under Article 39. This blocked the deportation of the few failed asylum seekers who had no already been kicked off the proposed maiden flight via appeals to UK courts in the days before.

It is likely that Sunak himself is sincerely convinced that the current global asylum system is unsustainable.

A Tory MP from the party’s cultural right sought out then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They pleaded with him to ignore the ruling, which strayed well beyond the original powers of the ECHR, and simply fly a plane with illegal immigrants on board and head for Rwanda. Failure to do so would destroy trust in the Conservatives among millions of voters, he warned.

Johnson told this deputy that no, the order could not be ignored and that he had to develop some strategic patience. Yet it turned out that the man who called for patience was running out of time much faster than he thought. A few weeks later, the herd moved against him and his former Praetorian Guard of right-wing MPs did nothing to stop him. Indeed, many joined in the hustle and bustle.

Rishi Sunak has clearly decided not to make the same mistake as Johnson and instead lets the traditionalist wing of his party set the tone to stop the boats. After receiving representations from Sir John Hayes and Danny Kruger of the Common Sense Group of backbench MPs, the Prime Minister agreed to toughen up the Illegal Migration Bill. These measures will help prevent future flights to Rwanda from being grounded by UK or EU judges.

First, the criteria for a UK judge to block an eviction are going to be significantly tightened. It is only when a judge is satisfied that a removal will cause serious and irreversible harm that a removal can be blocked.

Secondly, and even more provocatively, as far as the opinion of the liberal establishment is concerned, the bill will now expressly authorize the Minister of the Interior to ignore interim orders from Strasbourg of the type that put the kybosh on the first flight to Rwanda.

It’s not as if Suella Braverman became independent by forcing these changes to landmark legislation. They were agreed with the Hayes-Kruger package, which also includes Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and Johnathan Gullis of Stoke-on-Trent North as influential members, by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, the fixer of confidence of prime ministers on this issue.

Predictably, the legal establishment has already sounded the alarm. Former Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas, who sits as an interbank peer, told the BBC that ignoring interim ECHR judgments would be an extremely serious step setting an extraordinarily bad example.

This is a step a government should never take as it symbolizes a violation of the rule of law, he added. This last comment seems illogical given that the power depends on its content in primary legislation that will have completed its parliamentary stages and will be on the statute book. But in any event, Lord Thomas will not be the last establishment figure to launch into hyperbole against the government’s hardline approach.

So why did Sunak accept the Common Sense Groups wishlist? Some would say that he has become its prisoner, although his willingness to compromise with the EU on the trade regime applicable to Northern Ireland casts doubt on that, as does his relaxed attitude towards the legal immigration levels.

It is much more likely that Sunak himself is sincerely convinced that the current global asylum system is unsustainable. He probably thinks the UK needs to move away from it quickly if illegal immigration is to be prevented from reaching levels that will have catastrophic social consequences.

No doubt he will also have received advice telling him that on the one hand, failing to stop the boats following a blockage by opposition MPs, the House of Lords and left-wing lawyers could give him a chance to maintain support among the migrants. – skeptical voters. But on the other hand, to fail because he did not go as far as some of his own MPs thought necessary would be fatal. So you have to see him stretch all the nerves, as he said during his press conference on the five key commitments in January.

Sir John Hayes and his band of diehard traditionalists are in the running because on this key issue at least, Rishi Sunak knows they are right.