Xi Jinping Inspects South Theater, Rarely Expresses Doubts About Leaked Secrets | Xi Jinping | Southern Theater | United States | Japan-South Korea reconciliation | Philippines | Chinese Communist Party | Russia

The Chinese Communist Party has deepened its alliance with Russia, making the situation tense in the Indo-Pacific. In this context, Xi Jinping visited the South Zhanjiang Theater Navy on April 11, and his words and deeds were unusual.

The Southern Theater Navy is the former South China Sea Fleet of the Communist Party of China. Yao Cheng, former lieutenant colonel of the CPC Navy Command, told NTDTV that Xi Jinping has rarely been in the military over the years.

Yao Cheng heard that the South China Sea Fleet is currently grabbing the equipment very tightly. Judging by Xi Jinping’s visit to the South China Sea to meet with senior divisional executives and government personnel, Yao Cheng believes Xi’s goal is to move the Philippines. He analyzed that because Taiwan cannot be moved, the communist army has repeatedly discussed it, and the chances of winning against Taiwan are very low. If Beijing does not want to go to war directly with the United States, it will kill chickens for monkeys to prevent countries bordering the South China Sea from further cooperation with the United States. , will choose the Philippines closest to the United States to start with.

Yao Cheng mentioned that Qin Gang, the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign minister, is scheduled to visit the Philippines from April 21 to 23. Qin Gang’s trip is not intended to improve Sino-Philippine relations, as they cannot be improved. People do that, and if you do that, you’ll be beaten, that’s a threat.

But some observers believe that Xi Jinping actually dares not do anything.

According to the Communist Party of China’s official Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping said in his speech to the Naval Office of the Southern Theater Command that “we must persist in thinking and dealing with military issues from a political point of view, carry out firmly the military struggles”. and flexibly, improve the ability to respond to complex situations in a timely and appropriate manner, and resolutely defend our country’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and strive to maintain the overall stability of the surrounding area.

“Ming Pao” recently published a commentary article signed by Sun Jiaye, saying that Xi Jinping rarely uttered such words when inspecting the military in the past. What he said to the navy in the southern theater this time is definitely worth pondering.

Sun Jiaye further analyzed that when Xi Jinping said to “insist on thinking and dealing with military issues from a political point of view”, he meant admonishing generals not only to think about combat, but also to think about issues. from a diplomatic and global point of view. The South China Sea Fleet is primarily responsible for the defense of the South China Sea. And the navies of Western countries like the United States, Japan, Europe and Australia have the most opportunities to “deal with”. If the generals have no political sense, they can miss important things. Xi Jinping demanded that the “military struggle” be both “firm” and “flexible”, meaning if you can fight, you will fight, and if you have to retreat, you will retreat. Xi Jinping confessed that the military “maintains the stability of the overall situation in the surrounding area”. This sentence is really significant and explains the What exactly is flexible military warfare?

Xi Jinping proposed the so-called centenary change, and during his visit to Russia he urged Putin to work together to bring about this centenary change. This was seen as a signal that China and Russia were forming an evil axis to challenge the free world. It also heated the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. The United States has deployed extensively in the Indo-Pacific region for more than a year, which has contributed to the reconciliation between Japan and South Korea and the return of the Philippines. In particular, the Philippines opened four additional military bases to the US military to help the United States connect the first island chain. One of the military bases is only 400 kilometers from Taiwan, allowing the United States to counter the CCP from multiple directions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Additionally, the United States and the Philippines are currently conducting the largest military exercises in history.

However, many scholars have also pointed out that Beijing is just talking. The Chinese economy is in recession, social anxiety is increasing day by day, and the autocratic system is like sitting on the crater of a volcano. Without the support of the people, the CCP dares not go to war with any country.

Pierre-Antoine Donnet, the author of “China-US Rivalry” and other books, once analyzed that when the crisis in the Taiwan Strait emerged in August last year, the deepest fear of Xi Jinping after the 20th National Congress resides at home, including China’s economic situation. recession and population decline. Social unrest, these challenges are likely to shake Xi Jinping and the CCP regime. In this context, no matter how much Beijing is bluffing, it should not dare to invade Taiwan, because Xi Jinping understands that the United States will certainly cooperate with its Indo-Pacific allies to deal with it, and it will definitely end in defeat. , and after losing, the Chinese Communist Party is doomed to disintegrate.

Combined with the analysis of experts and scholars, Xi Jinping’s emphasis on the flexibility of the South China Sea Fleet in the military struggle and “maintaining the overall stability of the surrounding area” can aim to appease the interior and prevent the national feeling from shaking the foundations. of the regime.

