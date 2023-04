Erdogan offers to mediate between warring sides in Sudan as violence rages

Ankara: In a bid to end ongoing violence in Sudan that has claimed more than 300 lives in less than a week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate between warring parties in the African country North. On Thursday, Erdogan held separate telephone talks with the leaders of the two warring parties – the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, quoted by the Xinhua news agency. the Turkish presidency as said in a statement. Erdogan told the two warring leaders that Turkey sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan from the very beginning, the statement said. Ankara will also continue to support the brotherly Sudanese state and nation during this period, the president said, adding that Turkey is ready to provide any kind of support, including welcoming possible mediation initiatives. He also asked Burhan and Dagalo to do their best to protect the safety and property of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan. Erdogan’s offer of mediation comes as diplomatic pressure has intensified to end the violence that began on April 15 in the capital Khartoum and has since spread to other parts of Sudan. The UN, the United States and other countries have been pushing for a three-day truce to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. The RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce for humanitarian reasons. But the SAF has yet to respond, reports the BBC The truce would be in place from 6 a.m. Friday to coincide with the festival, RSF said. Two previous ceasefire attempts have failed. The last hope for a temporary truce came after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire to allow civilians to move to safety. The Eid ceasefire “must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire,” the BBC quoted the UN chief as saying. “This ceasefire is absolutely crucial right now,” he added. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also separately called on warring military leaders to join in a ceasefire until at least Sunday. Blinken “expressed the grave concern of the United States about the risk to civilians, humanitarian and diplomatic personnel, including U.S. personnel” from the fighting, the State Department said. A Sudanese military statement said that in addition to Erdogan, General Burhan had received calls from South Sudanese and Ethiopian leaders, as well as Blinken and Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers. As a result of the unrest, between 10,000 and 20,000 people, mostly women

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/erdogan-offers-to-mediate-between-sudans-warring-parties-as-violence-rages-2573258/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos