Jokowi moment arrives at Batutulis Palace ahead of announcement of PDIP presidential candidate Ganjar









Solo – According to some rumors, the PDIP Ketum Megawati Soekarnoputri announces the central governor of Java, Ganjar Pranowo, as a candidate for the presidency (Capres). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at the Batutulis Palace, Bogor, West Java, this afternoon. detikcom surveillance at Batutulis Palace, Friday (21/4/2023), President Jokowi and his entourage arrived at 12:56 WIB using a black car. Jokowi and his entourage immediately entered the Batutulis Palace. It is known that Jokowi has just returned from Solo, the return of Jokowi to Jakarta would be linked to the project to announce the presidential candidate of the PDIP at the Batutulis Palace. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT President Jokowi left the Sumber Residence, Solo, on Friday (21/4) around 09:56 WIB this morning. Information gathered, the plane carrying Jokowi was initially scheduled to take off at 10:00 a.m. WIB. Protocol, Press and Media Assistant to the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, said Jokowi would immediately return to Surakarta or Solo in Central Java this afternoon. Jokowi will pray Eid al-Fitr and Lebaran with his family in Solo. “It’s true, the president is going to Jakarta for an internal agenda. In the afternoon, he will return to Solo, for Eid prayers and Eid prayers with his family tomorrow,” said Bey told reporters, Friday (4/21/2023) as reported by detikNews. It is reported that Megawati Soekarnoputri will announce the PDIP presidential candidate this afternoon at Batutulis Palace, Bogor. The presidential candidate announced by Megawati would be the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, Based on information from party officials who are aware of the PDIP presidential candidate announcement on Friday (4/21), the PDIP presidential candidate to be announced is Ganjar Pranowo. Also, based on information from people closest to Ganjar Pranowo, the PDIP will announce Ganjar’s name as a presidential candidate. Watch the video “Gibran apologizes directly to Ganjar for the U-20 World Cup“

