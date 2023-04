Do the government’s plans to reach net zero add up?

The government of Rishi Sunaks released Feed Britain along with several other documents on March 30, 2023, in the hope of preventing a further unfavorable High Court ruling. The main document states that it sets out how the government will strengthen our nation’s energy security, seize the economic opportunities of transition, and meet our net zero commitments. It describes many existing policies as well as some new ones. But the accompaniment Carbon budget delivery plan recognizes that even with new proposals and policies at an early stage, the UK would still exceed its sixth statutory carbon budget of 199 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. However, he asserts: We are convinced that the carbon budget 6 can be achieved through a combination of the quantified and non-quantified policies identified. Some of the key new policies included in Powering Up Britain had been announced or disclosed in the previous days and weeks. Perhaps the most eye-catching announcement was an investment of up to $20 billion in the early deployment of carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS), which was included in the spring budget presented by the Chancellor of the Exchequer on March 15, 2023. He said: This unprecedented level of funding for the sector will unlock private investment and job creation across the UK, particularly on the East Coast and in the North West of England and the North of Wales. It will also launch the delivery of the next phases of this new sustainable industry in the UK, leveraging the country’s natural comparative advantage in CCUS. In his speechThe Chancellor said the investment would support up to 50,000 jobs, attract private sector investment and help capture 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030. However, it is unclear over what period the 20 billion will be provided, with some media reports suggesting it would be 20 years, and the sum did not appear in any of the departmental budgets drawn up by Her Majesty’s Treasury. Powering Up Britain notably lacked significant new policies to dramatically accelerate and scale up the deployment of renewables or energy efficiency measures. The plans also did not meet the a letter from nearly 700 members of the research community to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling on him to use the new net-zero strategy to exclude any new British onshore or offshore oil and gas development.

