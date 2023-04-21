Politics
China snubbed Wagner’s arms request, US intelligence leak says
The Russian paramilitary group Wagner, known for its brutal role in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, unsuccessfully appealed to China for arms deliveries earlier this year, according to a leaked US intelligence report.
Representatives of Wagner, which is controlled by close Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, sought ammunition and equipment from China in early 2023, according to the previously unpublished document.
Wagner’s direct request to China indicates that she had some confidence that Beijing would be open to arming Moscow, going beyond other non-lethal forms of military campaign support provided by Chinese companies.
But in early January, China had not sent [Wagner] no weapons, not even for testing, and had no contact with [Wagner] regarding arms deliveries, according to the report.
The United States has publicly claimed that China plans to supply Russia with lethal weapons to replace crucial stockpiles of ammunition, artillery and missiles, but there is no evidence that Beijing provided such assistance.
However, senior Russian arms industry officials were prominent during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Moscow last month, while China’s defense minister praised Putin during his speech. a rare meeting in the Kremlin earlier this week.
The meetings have raised concerns among Western officials that China, which has given Russia an economic lifeline to ride out the effects of Western sanctions, may be closer to directly aiding Moscow’s war effort.
The Kremlin declined to comment. Beijing did not immediately comment on US claims that Wagner approached him for weapons. But China has repeatedly denied that it intends to supply arms to Russia and instead accused NATO of fueling the conflict by providing lethal support to Ukraine.
US intelligence listed Wagner’s appeal to China alongside successful attempts to buy weapons from Russia’s two closest allies, Belarus and Syria.
The US report says Belarus has already delivered 50% of the unspecified weapons promised in early January and has offered to send Wagner 300,000 VOG-17 grenade launcher shells. Wagner also purchased six SPG-9 grenade launchers and 180 grenades from Syria at an undetermined time, according to the report. Wagner’s staff did not know where he would be sent beyond Syria, where the paramilitary force has had a presence since 2015, the report said.
The document also provided more details about contacts between Wagner and Turkey over arms sales, a relationship mentioned in other leaked intelligence reports.
According to the US assessment, Wagner sent affiliates to Ankara to search for drones, electronic warfare systems, counter-battery systems and howitzer artillery. Their Turkish contacts informed Wagner that they could not export some of the requested weapons and equipment, such as howitzers, counter-battery systems, and some counter-drone weapons.
The report is among more than 100 highly classified documents allegedly posted online by a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who worked as a system administrator in an intelligence unit.
The leak sparked a series of investigations within the US government. Aviator Jack Teixeira is imprisoned in Massachusetts after being accused of illegally sharing top secret national defense information. The Pentagon, the Air Force and the US intelligence community are all studying what went wrong and the potential fallout.
Wagner was founded in 2014 by Prigozhin, a caterer known as Putin’s boss for his work supplying Kremlin banquets, following Russia’s initial covert invasion of eastern Ukraine. He played an outsized role after Moscow’s regular army failed to achieve the whirlwind victory that Putin had hoped for.
Prigozhin regularly offers scathing public criticism of senior military brass, something unthinkable without Putin’s personal approval and has heavily recruited for Wagner in Russian prisons, a move that requires Putin to pardon convicts himself. .
But Wagner, who made a name for himself as a mercenary force in conflicts from Syria to the Central African Republic, also struggled to turn the tide in Ukraine and suffered many casualties.
Another report included in the documents says Wagner staff met with Turkish contacts in early February to purchase weapons and equipment for Wagner’s efforts in Mali and Ukraine, citing signals intelligence. He said Mali’s president had confirmed that Mali could acquire weapons from Turkey on Wagner’s behalf.
Other leaked US intelligence assessments detail divisions between the Russian military establishment and Prigozhin over his allegations that the Defense Ministry was not supplying enough weapons to its troops in Ukraine. The documents, detailing how the United States spy on Russian officials, said the officials considered his complaints may be legitimate and sought to increase the group’s ammunition.
Another previously unreported intelligence document suggests that Wagner is considering resuming prisoner recruitment for Project 42174, an effort to recruit, train and integrate Russian convicts into Wagner units in Ukraine. It indicates that senior Wagner officials were working to address disparities between the treatment of Wagner contractors and convicted recruits injured in action.
The CIA and National Security Council declined to comment.
Additional reporting by Joe Leahy in Beijing
