PM Modi dials in Karnataka’s BJP leader, benched this time





KS Eshwarappa accepted the BJP’s decision and did not riot. Bengaluru: Denied a ticket to contest Karnataka Assembly elections next month, KS Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader, received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on Friday. Prime Minister Modi thanked Mr Eshwarappa, a five-time member of the Legislative Assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka, for accepting the party’s decision and hailed his loyalty and commitment. “It’s great that a leader like you calls an ordinary worker like me,” Mr Eshwarappa told the Prime Minister in a video shared by the politician. PM Modi is heard saying, “You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So I decided to talk to you.” PM Modi is also heard to say that he will meet him during his next visit to Karnataka. Mr Eshwarappa, who had expressed his desire to run for a sixth term, was removed from the party’s list of candidates announced earlier this week. He assured Prime Minister Modi that he would campaign for his constituency’s party candidate, Channabasappa, a local ruling party leader at Shivamogga City Corporation. “I will do everything possible for the BJP to win in Karnataka,” the former minister said. Later, speaking to reporters, he said, “I never dreamed that Modi ji would call me. His gesture is an inspiration.” Elections in Karnataka, scheduled for May 10, with results on May 13, are seen as a test of Prime Minister Modi’s popularity ahead of national elections next year. The BJP has fielded many new faces and young leaders this time, dropping several veterans and incumbents amid reports of public resentment in some areas. Some of them rebelled against the party and joined rival parties or filed as independent candidates. Chief among them was Jagadish Shettar, another senior BJP leader and former chief minister, who joined the Congress party earlier this week. Mr Eshwarappa said on Thursday he was not angry with the BJP and respected its decision. He also said he had decided to retire from electoral politics and would focus on strengthening the party organization. “I have no regrets,” he said. “I have served the people of Shivamogga for 25 years. I will continue to work for their welfare and development.”

