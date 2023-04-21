When Ramadan ends, Muslims have a duty to continue to fight for women’s rights

In all Islamic countries, governments have a history of hijacking the beliefs found in the Quran regarding women’s rights and independence, reinventing them into something oppressive and, quite frankly, frightening.

As the Muslim world embraces this weekend’s special period of reflection during Eid al-Fitr, which brings to an end the holy fasting month of Ramadan, we have a responsibility to critically examine how women’s rights have come and gone around the world. Turkey, which holds important stakes presidential election next month, was once seen as a model of tolerance and secularism for other countries to emulate. Not so much today.

After 20 years of creeping authoritarianism Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, women’s rights are under attack again, and the upcoming elections could represent a last chance to change course before it is too late.

The founding of the Turkish Republic celebrated the birth of gender equality

It’s a shame, considering the gains that have been lost. Turkey has a long tradition of promote gender equality and women’s rights, dating back a century to the founding of the Turkish Republic. The women were able vote and hold political office since the 1930swhile the secular tradition has given millions access to higher education and professional employment.

But the arrows no longer point up. In 2006, Turkey was ranked 105th in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Survey.

From last year, Turkey fell to 124th placeclosing in on Saudi Arabia, ranked 127th out of 146 nations.

In 2010, at a conference of women’s organizations, then Prime Minister Erdogan said in a speech that he did not believe in the equality of men and women and that the fate of women was divinely ordained. This was followed by a change of name from the Ministry of Women and the Family to the Ministry of Family and Social Policy, putting less emphasis on women’s rights and limiting the special attention they received in as a group.

Furthermore, the language used by Erdogans’ party and government to talk about women’s issues has only served more and more to reinforce the idea that they believe that women have a specific role to play in the society and that this role is secondary to that of men. Erdogan stressed the duty of women as procreatorsoffensively calling on every woman to have “at least” three children, and insisting that this is more important than any other role women can play in Turkish society.

Although he condemned violence against women, Erdogan did so by saying that men are women’s guardians and should be their protectors, implying that women cannot defend themselves.

Then he seemed to turn around.

In May 2011, the Council of Europe met in Istanbul to initiate the signing of the convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, commonly known as Istanbul Convention.

Erdogan took advantage of this momentous event and was the first government official to sign And ratifythe document. But now we know he was just playing politics.

A decade later, Turkey is the only country to have withdrawn from the Istanbul Convention, saying it was diverted by groups attempting to normalize values ​​contrary to Turkish society and tradition and claiming that national laws are sufficient to protect women’s rights in Turkey.

This position could not be further from the truth.

During the years that Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has been in power, the increase in violence against women was remarkable and dramatic. Feminicides, honor killings, sexual assaults, child marriages in all categories, statistics on violence against women have shown a marked increase.

And sadly, prosecutions and arrests for these crimes are an increasingly rare occurrence, with many watchdog organizations accuse the AKP of not doing enough to protect women.

It is clear that Erdogan’s government no longer values ​​Turkish women and that new leadership is essential not only for women’s rights, but for the civil rights of all.

Meral Aksener, leader of the Iyi party and one of the longest-serving women in government in Turkish history, has called for such a change. Last December, she received a standing ovation from a stadium of women as she denounced femicide and toxic patriarchy, and promised to ensure that Erdogan and his government were forced to get used to women as political actors.

A long-time advocate for a return to a parliamentary system, Aksener is the only woman in a male-dominated political landscape. She wields significant influence over a broad base of voters and is referred to as kingmaker within the opposition alliance.

Its symbolism as a force for women’s rights could be an important driver for voters will go out on May 14 and end more than two decadesof the reign of Erdogan and the AKP.

If the Turkish people want to achieve a truly representative government, the opposition must prevail against Erdogan and restore the Istanbul Convention. This would be a clear signal that Turkey values ​​and will protect the lives of women and girls across the country, and will defend the position of the republic.founding principles that have endorsed and encouraged gender parity.

If not, inaction will lead to further curtailment of women’s rights and send Turkish women back to the dark ages.

Zamira Sydykova is a journalist, democracy activist and former diplomat who served as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to the United States and Canada from 2005 to 2010.