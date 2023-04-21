Ramstein will host the fourth Ukrainian Defense Contact Group





The fourth meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group will be held today at Ramstein Air Base U.S. Secretary of Defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join defense leaders from NATO member states and 24 other countries to discuss the supply of munitions and other military aid to Ukraine. On April 19, the Biden administration pledged to deliver a $320 million shipment of artillery, anti-armour weapons, mines and anti-tank missiles, and other military support.

The latest round of military aid comes as US intelligence leaks reveal gaps in Ukraine’s arms supply. According to leaked Pentagon documents, Russia could gain air superiority over Ukrainian skies as early as May. An acute shortage would allow Moscow to launch large-scale bombardments and thus complicate Kiev’s long-planned counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine.

With Russia’s advance into Donetsk Oblast, new precision and long-range strike weapons will be invaluable in projecting Ukraine’s firepower to the front line. Yet Ukraine urgently needs more air cover and weaponry for its impending counter-offensive, the Allies should commit new surface-to-air missiles, armor and artillery to Ramstein.

