Joe Biden and Macron talk to ease tensions after French president’s trip to China





Joe Biden and Macron also spoke about the Russian invasion of pro-Western Ukraine. (To file) Washington: US President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday signaled efforts to ease tensions following the French leader’s recent remarks on Taiwan and the European security relationship with Washington. The White House and Elysee Palace said in separate statements after the phone call that the leaders discussed Macron’s state visit the first week of April to Beijing, where he spent several hours with President Xi. Jinping. At the end of the trip, Macron caused a stir when he told reporters that European countries should not be dragged into a fight between China and the United States over a democratic, Western-backed Taiwan. Macron said Europe should avoid “crises that are not ours”. He also repeated previous comments calling for the EU’s ‘strategic autonomy’ from the US, which has been instrumental in defending Europe since helping defeat Germany. Nazi during World War II. The White House statement underscored their common positions. They “discussed President Macron’s recent trip to the People’s Republic of China and their continued efforts to advance prosperity, security, shared values ​​and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said. the press release. “They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Biden and Macron also discussed Russia’s invasion of pro-Western Ukraine and “reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression,” the statement said. In Paris, Macron’s office called Biden’s call informed of the “results achieved” during the trip to China. Referring to Macron’s push for China to play a role in reaching a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, the statement said “China has a role to play in contributing, in the medium term , to end the conflict in accordance with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.” “The two heads of state agreed on the importance of continuing to engage with the Chinese authorities on this basis,” the statement said. Washington views Macron’s initiative with some skepticism, given Communist China’s strong alliance with Russia. On the transatlantic security relationship, the French statement stressed “the importance for European countries to continue to rearm in order to assume their responsibilities in sharing the burden of transatlantic security”. He echoed US language on Taiwan, saying “both presidents share a common desire to enhance ongoing cooperation and uphold international law, including freedom of navigation, throughout the Indo-Pacific region. “. Biden held a separate call Thursday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron to Beijing. A White House statement said they too “reaffirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” “The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen’s recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights and fair trade practices,” the statement said. . Biden also discussed Western efforts to end Russia’s assault on Ukraine, as well as the transition to clean energy economies, the statement said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

