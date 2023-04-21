PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI on election date





JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman at a press conference. INP/File “There will be no need for negotiations [with PTI]”, says the head of the PDM.” Should I appear before the bench on which there is no trust? We accept justice, we will not accept your hammer, says Maulana Fazlur.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday rejected the possibility of holding talks with Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, despite guidelines issued the day before by the Supreme Court .

Speaking at a press conference, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader said: “Inshallah, no negotiations will be necessary [with Imran Khan ].”

During the press, Fazl took a hard line against the possibility of any negotiations with the PTI and the Supreme Court.

Accusing the Supreme Court of being biased towards the PTI leader, the PDM leader said: If the Supreme Court can be flexible towards Imran Khan, then why can’t they be flexible towards us?

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the embattled ruling and opposition political parties to immediately build consensus on the date of the elections and update the three-member bench by 4 p.m. However, the leader of the ruling coalition party held the presser at 4:30 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, before appearing again before the bench, had confirmed that the PDM had not yet contacted the party led by Imran Khan for talks.

During the hard-hitting conference, the head of the PDM criticized the court for its bias in the matter.

He asked: Is it a tribunal or a panchayat?

Maulana Fazl said: The court wants us to agree on a date for the elections. According to the Constitution, it is mandatory to hold elections within 90 days, but if Imran Khan agrees on a date, then it is fair.

He added: The court should clarify its position on the matter.

The JUI-F leader said the supreme court should abide by the rules set by parliament. The authority under which the court presses us is no longer its authority.

Parliament has no confidence in the bench, he added. More than one resolution passed and the Attorney General informed them that we have no confidence in the judiciary.

Do I have to appear in front of the bench on which there is no confidence? he ordered.

Discussing the role of the Supreme Courts in the electoral fiasco in the country, the PDM leader called the behavior of the SC oppressive.

We are not ready to accept this oppression from the court, he said. We call this whole process an apolitical process.

He demanded to know how long people should continue to be deceived and blackmailed by these things.

He added: There was a time when it was said to speak in the shadow of a gun. Today, we are forced to negotiate before the gavel.

We accept justice, we will not accept your hammer, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto visited me yesterday to offer his condolences on the passing of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the JI leader said.

He further added that he met Bilawal in person and spoke to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on the phone, adding that he also had phone conversations with PML-N leaders and ministers.

The head of the PDM said that if the supreme court tried to impose decisions by force, it would turn to the people’s court.

If they agree to be such one-sided parties, he said, they should enter politics. “Then we will know how much water they are in.”

Maulana Fazl then lambasted the PTI leader and said: Imran Khan is facing four/five cases in various courts and he may soon be disqualified.

He should tell us about his performance during his three and a half years in power.

Lamenting the state of the country and the debilitating economic crisis, he said the nation was stuck in a swamp.

The State Bank turned to the IMF, which has the power to fluctuate prices, he said.

Saying that strong legislation alone could bring people relief, the PDM leader said: It is no longer in your power to raise or lower the value of the rupee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/483125-pdm-rejects-supreme-court-sanctioned-talks-with-pti-over-election-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos