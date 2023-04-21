Reviews | DeSantis lets Trump humiliate him





Watching the nascent Republican primary race, I have a sickening sense of deja vu. As much as I abhor opponents of Donald Trump, I despair that one of them wins. Trump might be easier to beat for Joe Biden, but whoever wins the Republican nomination has a chance of being elected, and the possibility of Trump serving another term is intolerable. It is therefore heartbreaking to see Trump emboldened, yet again, by the cowardice of his opponents.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was supposed to arrest Donald Trump, is chickening out before even entering the race, with his polls softening and donors worrying. Trump, meanwhile, seems more supported than hampered by his ever-proliferating scandals, and is racking up endorsements at DeSantiss’ expense. There are several explanations for this, including the backlash from Trump’s indictment, DeSantis’ near-total lack of charisma, and concern among Republican elites over the sweeping abortion ban he’s coming. designate. But there’s another dynamic at work here, and I think it’s the most important: Like Trump’s rivals in 2016, DeSantis makes the mistake of thinking the primary race is about the issues, while Trump instinctively understands that it is about domination.

Duel super PAC attack ads on Social Security and Medicare illustrate DeSantiss’ problem. The Trump camp ad is inspired by a news report of DeSantis eating pudding with his fingers on an airplane. In a sickening video of a man consuming chocolate pudding with his hands, the spot says, DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior rights. But the political argument is just an excuse for the disgusting visuals; the point is not to disagree with DeSantis, but to humiliate him.

The announcement of DeSantiss’ allies completely misses this point. He tries to verify the claims in the pro-Trump spot with a video of DeSantis promising to protect Social Security, then tries to turn it around by playing a clip of Trump saying that at some point the hell is peeking to rights. Trump should fight the Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis, the ad continues to complain about Trump’s aggression rather than counter it.

This approach didn’t work in 2016 and doesn’t work now. Watch the parade of Florida Republicans turn their backs on DeSantis and bend the knee to Trump with their endorsements.

Republican attempts to outflank Trump from the right, a strategy attempted by Ted Cruz in 2016, are also collapsing again. Ahead of Mike Pences speech to the National Rifle Association last week, Politico reported that the former vice president was aiming to put himself to Donald Trump’s right on guns, bringing the debates the two once had to behind closed doors at the White House in the public eye. Pence ended up getting booed by the crowd and then taunted by his former boss.

The next Republican primary race, like the last, is going to be fought on a limbic level, not an ideological one. It will be about who is weak and who is strong. That’s why, if Republicans want a non-Trump candidate in 2024, they’re going to have to find someone willing to tear him down. I understand this is made difficult by the fact that Republican primary voters often seem fired up by Trump’s more repulsive qualities, including his authoritarianism, rapacious greed, incitement to violence, friendly relations with white supremacists and anti-Semites, and corruption that has already led to multiple felony charges. It’s also hard to see Trump as a loser when so much of the right-wing base believes in the fantasy that in 2020 he actually won.

Still, it’s worth considering how Trump would face a candidate like Trump. I don’t think he does it with passive-aggressive snipers, like when DeSantis, while attacking New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg for indicting Trump, worked in an investigation of the paying ex-president. money to a porn star. Trump, faced with an opponent who had his own flaws, would blast them all until he found something that stuck.

Trump’s approach to DeSantis’ war on Disney is instructive. Until about five minutes ago, DeSantis’ willingness to do battle with ostensibly woke corporations, even a Florida tourism giant like Disney, was part of his appeal. But Trump didn’t try to show that he would be even harder on Disney than DeSantis was. Instead, he trolled DeSantis into siding with Disney, taunting the governor for being destroyed by Disney and speculating that the company would stop investing in Florida. There are, so far, few signs that this is hurting Trump, even though the right has spent months demonizing Disney, a company that Tucker Carlson has likened to a sex offender. Consistent displays of dominance matter more to Republicans than consistent displays of principle.

That doesn’t mean Republican candidates should try to copy Trump’s comedic act of insult; they will almost certainly fail if they do. But they have to be, to use a Trumpish word, tough. As Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi repeatedly emasculated Trump not because she imitated him, but because she treated him like a petulant child. Most of Trump’s potential Republican rivals, by contrast, treat him like an unstable father, fantasizing about supplanting him even as they cower in fear of his wrath.

One exception is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who understands that you can’t beat Trump without fighting him. I don’t believe Republican voters penalize people who criticize Trump, he told Politico, adding: If you think you’re a better person to be president than Donald Trump, then you better do it. It’s hard to say if Christie can pull it off, considering he’s humbled himself before Trump more than once. But he’s right that no one is going to defeat Trump until they stop being afraid of him.

