Opinion: China’s economy may not be heading for an upswing or a downturn

Something about China encourages grandiose predictions. Just a few years ago, the American intelligence community forecast China would emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic economically and politically stronger than the United States.

Today, a popular opinion in Washington is that China will soon reach its economic and military peak and that the United States will face a declining power ready to take desperate measures, especially in the event of a confrontation over Taiwan. . pekings military exercises the visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens to the United States this month added to that anxiety.

But China’s trajectory could be very different from these general forecasts. The world’s second largest economy is likely heading neither for rise nor decline, but rather for prolonged stasis. This scenario is less dramatic but still disruptive: it would alter global economic growth and could hamper future responses to common challenges such as climate change. As Washington prepares for a period of greater focus on U.S.-China relations, policymakers should brace for a China that is just coming together.

The slowdown in the Chinese economy fuels the narrative of its decline. Official GDP growth has declined nearly every year since the 2008 financial crisis, and systemic issues like debt and aging are limiting prospects for future growth. But even skeptics think that China continue to grow in 2020s, increasing the total size of its economy to rival that of the United States In the 2030s, growth is expected to be so slow that household incomes stagnate and China is losing competitiveness with trade rivals in Southeast Asia and elsewhere. Although this has serious consequences, it is very different from contraction.

Another related challenge is China’s aging population. Chinese data revealed the population has shrunk in 2022 for the first time in 60 years, after years of decline in the working population, even as pressure on the pension and health systems increases with a growing number of retirees. But increasing productivity through education and adopting new technologies can help offset population decline. And in fact, productivity trends may have improved during the pandemic.

The looming crisis predictions also ignore the fact that Beijing has the wherewithal to address its most immediate economic challenges. Chinese policymakers have already taken aggressive measures deflate the real estate bubble and contain the accumulation of debt. But although Beijing was able to respond to the acute economic crises of 1997, 2008 and 2020, it launched the structural reforms that most economists consider to be necessary to avoid long-term stagnation.

The lack of reforms has led some to predict that GDP growth will fall below 3% per year in the medium term. And reluctance to dismantle inefficient SOEs risks disappointing Beijing hopes for growth driven by innovation. Other challenges such as climate change impose additional brakes a strong heat wave in the summer of 2022 razed a estimated 0.3% on already weak GDP growth.

Stagnation rather than a crash for China has several implications for the global economy and US policymakers. China’s contribution to global growth, which may be overestimated because its rising exports may dampen growth elsewhere, will decline as its export-oriented industries become less dominant. On the other hand, Chinese imports could increase. These changes will likely accelerate the diversification of global supply chains, creating a more fragmented global economy in which China will play a less central role.

A second related implication is that Beijing may be inward-looking rather than going after Taiwan or other geopolitical hotspots. Stagnation could make Chinese leaders less willing or less able to tackle common global challenges like climate change. If, as some research suggests, an older population causes innovation to slow downChina may not develop the technology needed to decarbonize its exceptionally energy-intensive economy.

Facing the climb climate-related costs and slowing growth, China may be more reluctant to help other countries reduce emissions and adapt to climate risks. Timid growth could also cause Beijing to withdraw further as a partner in global governance in areas such as the stability of the financial system or the fight against future pandemics.

American policymakers tend to think of China in grandiose terms: either on the way to supremacy or on the way to collapse. They haven’t spent enough time thinking about what it means for China to have too little impact on the world rather than too much.

Scott Moore is Director of Strategic Programs and Initiatives in China and Associate Professor of Political Science Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of Chinas Next Act: How Sustainability and Technology are Reshaping Chinas Rise and the Worlds Future. Derek Scissors is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and chief economist of the China Beige Book.