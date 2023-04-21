Trump has killed the electoral wing of GOP values. He will not return in 2024.





Unlike past Republican presidential primaries, only two candidates Pence, the former Catholic-turned-evangelical, and Scott, who talks about finding a divine solution to the country’s racial divide, are the only ones making explicit appeals to evangelical voters. Trump and DeSantis, meanwhile, rely solely on their reputations as brute force brawlers in the culture wars.

Mike Pence, a former Catholic turned evangelical, has spent nearly half a dozen Sundays in recent months speaking at churches across the country. | Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

Their success and the difficulties Pence and Scott face courting voters, according to recent polls, reflects a major shift in the evangelical bloc of the GOP electorate in the Trump era. When five GOP presidential candidates take the stage at the Iowas Faith & Freedom Coalition in Clive on Saturday, vowing to take on the woke left will likely mean more than reciting the Apostles’ Creed.

Evangelicals have changed and become more populist and more renegade and want to fight more and engage with Christian culture, said David Brody, chief political analyst for Christian Broadcasting Network, who wrote The Faith of Donald J. Trump . Trump has supporters who want to fight because they see the culture going to hell in a hand basket, and that’s winning in politics. And that’s why he wins with them.

Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a historian at Evangelical Calvin University in Michigan and author of Jesus and John Wayne, cited DeSantis’ God Made a Fighter ad as an example of the changing gospel soil.

That’s what evangelicals are looking for now, any personal testimony is kind of a bonus, but not necessary, Du Mez said. What matters to evangelicals is that they are looking for the best candidate to push their agenda forward.

In previous presidential campaigns, GOP candidates like George W. Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz and Ben Carson have made explicit appeals to voter values. They regaled them with their personal testimonies and, in Cruz’s case, worked scenes like a mega-church pastor.

Although evangelicals were initially skeptical of Trump, he slowly gained their trust. His running mate in 2016, Pence, gave them permission to look past his rude remarks and womanizing reputation, among other concerns, and embrace Trump as an unlikely but effective champion of their major moral causes. .

Tim Scott makes an explicit appeal to evangelical voters with his Faith in America tour. | Meg Kinnard/AP Photo

With the election of Trump as someone who only knows faith at a glance, evangelicals no longer rely on kicking the theological tires of candidates.

Evangelicals support Trump because of his policies. He doesn’t pretend to be pious, which is refreshing. He doesn’t pretend to be something he’s not, but he was the most pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-Israel president in history, said First Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress Church in Dallas and an evangelical ally of Trump. who is in regular contact with the former president.

Trump has the critical Republican voting bloc of white evangelical Christians, about 14% of the voting population, to thank for propelling him to the White House in 2016. In 2020, eight out of 10 evangelical voters voted for Trump.

And the church-going crowd is largely still standing with him, according to polls. A Monmouth University survey last month in a four-way showdown between Trump, DeSantis, Pence and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley found Trump with 47% support among self-described evangelicals, compared to 35% for DeSantis. Pence and Haley signed up in single digits.

But Trump’s relationship with evangelical voters has been largely transactional. He promised to stack the Supreme Court with conservative justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade and would protect religious freedoms and it happened. After the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights, Trump lashed out at Christian leaders who didn’t automatically line up for him in 2024.

There is great disloyalty in the world of politics, and it’s a sign of disloyalty because no one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump, he told the Christian Broadcasting Network .

Despite occasional tensions between some evangelical leaders and Trump, Jeffress predicted that evangelical voters will coalesce around the former president again in 2024.

I don’t see anyone who has announced so far who has a chance of winning the vote of evangelicals other than Trump, he said.

No Republican can win the primary without self-identified evangelicals, said Michael Wear, former evangelical outreach adviser to President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and founder, CEO and president of the Center for Christianity and Public Life. What Trump has shown is that there are ways to get self-identified evangelicals who don’t directly include Christian callings, especially the kind of extended offering of his personal testimony that was so important to the rise of George W. Bush.

After Saturday’s forum, Pence will head south to Atlanta, where the hell will talk to the Church of the Apostles. He expects to publish his second book later this year, which will focus on his faith journey. For two decades as an elected official, he kept a copy of the Bible and the Constitution on his desk and held prayer meetings at the White House.

Evangelical leaders appreciate him and his sincerity, Du Mez said of Pence, and at the same time they would rather he not be in charge of the country.

Scott speaks regularly about his personal Bible studies, including in a video aired Wednesday on the Christian Broadcasting Network, a tribute to the late Reverend Charles Stanley, a behemoth of the Southern Baptist Convention. Scott’s advisers told POLITICO his strategy is to appeal directly to evangelical voters in Iowa.

Besides DeSantis, Haley is another notable name sitting this weekend on the Iowa Religious Forum. Rather than convening ministers and church groups, the former governor instead held meetings in Iowa with farmers and women’s groups, a sign that Haley is relying less on the evangelical vote.

Although they haven’t made such an overt appeal to evangelicals, DeSantis and Haley are still embraced by parts of the Christian right. Each has been tapped to speak at two of the country’s top evangelical colleges DeSantis last week at a Liberty University convocation, and Haley early next month at Regent University’s convocation.

Bob Vander Plaats, former Huckabees 2008 campaign chairman and president and CEO of The Family Leader, an influential conservative Christian organization in Iowa, said some of his constituents support DeSantis, who grew up in a Catholic family and wrote in her memoir that it was non-negotiable that I would have my butt in church every Sunday morning.

He’s really your constitutional conservative who is a man of deep faith, but that’s not what he’s going to be referring to when he applies it to leadership, Vander Plaats said. He’s going to go back to basic conservative principles and constitutional foundations in terms of inserting a lot of scripture.

