On Friday, April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed officials at a two-day ceremony celebrating Public Service Day. He also presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration and launched the book Vixit Bharat occasionally.

In his speechthe Prime Minister spoke about the public service’s contributions to nation building and how it must adapt to the times.

He covered a wide range of topics, from government flagship programs to successes in weeding out bogus recipients, to the role of young civil servants in the ‘Amrit KaaI’.

He also talked about the role of bureaucracy vis-à-vis political parties and the misuse of taxpayers’ money.

It is the job of the bureaucracy to analyze whether a political party is using taxpayers’ money to benefit its own organization or the nations, he said.

He asked bureaucrats to analyze whether parties are using the money to create a vote bank instead of improving people’s lives, to advertise themselves instead of raising awareness or to appoint their own party in various organizations.

The Prime Minister said that the next 25 years of India’s journey as an independent nation or Amrit Kaal should be considered as a Kartavya Kaal.

The century of independence will be the country’s golden century. It’s time for rapid change. Your role will be determined not by your rights but by your duties, he said.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister also talked about the role of young civil servants who have just joined the bureaucracy in the next 25 years of India’s journey as an independent nation or Amrit Kaal.

He said they have a chance to make history when the nation’s achievements will be assessed after 100 years of independence.

You can proudly say that I played a part in creating new systems for the country and also in improving it, he told the young bureaucrats in the audience.