UK Deputy PM resigns after bullying probe

LONDON — Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab reluctantly resigned on Friday after an independent investigation found he had bullied officials, despite criticizing the report as flawed.

Raab’s announcement came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the findings of an investigation into eight official complaints that Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, had been abusive to staff during from a previous stint in that office and when he was UK Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary.

Attorney Adam Tolley, who led the investigation, said Raab acted in an intimidating manner, was unreasonably and persistently aggressive and introduced a punitive element to his leadership style.

His conduct also involved abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates, Tolley wrote in the 48-page report. “His conduct had to be experienced as undermining or humiliating by the person concerned, and it was so experienced.”

Raab, 49, denied allegations that he belittled and belittled his staff and said he conducted himself in a professional manner at all times, but said he was quitting because he had promised to do so. to do if the complaints of bullying were well-founded.

The investigation found two cases of bullying against him and dismissed the others, Raab said in his resignation letter. He called the findings flawed and said the investigation had set a dangerous precedent by setting the threshold for bullying so low.”

Raab said he resigned because he was required to resign since he had promised.

Sunak said he accepted the resignation with great sadness, in a letter that praised much of Raab’s work. He also spoke about the shortcomings of the investigation, which he said had a negative impact on everyone involved.

The resignation spared Sunak the difficult task of deciding the fate of his first deputy.

Had he fired Raab, he would have opened himself to criticism for appointing him in the first place when he was warned of Raab’s behavior; if he had kept him in office, he would have been criticized for not keeping his promise to restore the integrity of the Conservative government.

Sunak received the investigation report Thursday morning and did not immediately make a decision. Spokesman Max Blain, speaking ahead of Raab’s resignation, said Sunak still had full confidence in Raab as he reviewed the report.

The Ministerial Code of Conduct requires ministers to treat people with respect and maintain fair and appropriate relationships with colleagues, officials and staff. He says harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated.

Sunak’s delay in not acting quickly, as he had promised, gave his political opponents an opportunity to attack him for dithering.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer criticized Sunak for not firing Raab.

What I think it shows is the prime minister’s continued weakness,” Starmer told broadcasters. “He should never have appointed him in the first place, along with other Cabinet members who wouldn’t have had to be appointed, then he did not fire him. Even today, it is Raab who resigns rather than the Prime Minister who acts.

Raab was elected to parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become leader of the Conservative Party in 2019 before backing Boris Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took over the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020.

Raab said in his letter that he did not deliberately put anyone down and was sincerely sorry for any unintended stress or offense felt by those responsible.

He noted that the inquest concluded he had not sworn or yelled at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone.

The bullying investigation is the latest ethical headache for Sunak, who has pledged to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought down Johnson in the summer of 2022 and Truss resigned in October after six weeks in office when his economic plans to cut taxes caused chaos in financial markets.

But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition allegations that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sordidness, and he himself now faces an investigation.

A parliamentary watchdog said this week he was investigating whether Sunak had properly disclosed his wife’s interest in a company that stands to benefit from a massive increase in free childcare in the budget. of his administration.

A member of Sunak’s cabinet, Gavin Williamson, resigned in November over allegations of bullying. In January, Sunak fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi for failing to shed light on a multimillion-dollar tax dispute.

A separate investigation is underway into allegations that Johnson secured a loan with the help of a Tory donor, Richard Sharp, who was later appointed chairman of the BBC.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/british-politics