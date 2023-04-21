America doesn’t need public snaps of Donald Trump or Joe Blow





Americans may have increasingly different perspectives, but virtually everyone recognizes the face of former President Donald Trump. Sure, some have seen enough, while others eagerly await his every word, but seeing a photo of him wouldn’t advance justice for any of us.

Even if one of them had been caught during his arraignment, as in almost all other criminal cases, he would certainly not have been released. That’s because New York State passed legislation four years ago limiting the public broadcast of mugshots. Most states do not have such protection, although some, including North Carolina, are now considering it.

Although the Trump campaign uses a fake photo to sell t-shirts, subjecting the former president to a real photo would certainly not have advanced a legitimate law enforcement objective. This standard established by New York law in 2019 was intended to protect the privacy of arrestees who did not have their day in court.

For the 330 million Americans who have not been president and who don’t have legions of supporters buying their memories, the stakes are clearer and much higher than for Trump. Most Americans don’t have a public profile, so a photo ID might be the first or even the only result potential employers or landlords find when searching for them online. Although the history of mugshots dates back to the 1840s, the internet has made these photos accessible worldwide and therefore far more damaging.

In light of this, state legislators, local governments and law enforcement agencies should follow New York in revising the policies and practices that result in the posting of snapshots of all arrestees online.

First and foremost, many of those arrested are never charged or convicted of a crime. A March 2023 report found that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC failed to file charges against more than two-thirds of those arrested. The main reason is that the authorities did not have enough evidence that they had detained the right person due to issues with forensics, camera footage, the veracity of officers or other factors. Not all arrested persons who are ever convicted are, in fact, innocent. Yet it is wrong to harass them with a public photo that becomes a scarlet letter.

Additionally, most arrests are made for minor offenses, most often for low-level drug possession, driving with a suspended license, and warrants for unpaid fines and fees. Only 5% relate to violent crimes, a fact that discredits the argument that the automatic publication of such photos has substantial benefits for public safety.

Another reason to avoid public distribution of mugshots is that even if they are later removed from the government agency’s website, they can be used for extortion by for-profit websites. One such website has been accused of charging at least 5,703 people to have their photos taken down, earning its creators an estimated $2.4 million.

Although states such as Texas have enacted legislation prohibiting such profiteering, there are constitutional free speech challenges in attempting to prevent private entities from distributing content published by a government entity as a public information. Plus, an image can be shared an infinite number of times online, so it’s extremely difficult to put the proverbial genie back in the bottle.

Finally, we can prevent mugshots from being shown publicly in most cases while making common sense exceptions. For example, New York law enforcement has correctly concluded that there is a legitimate public safety purpose for releasing a photo ID when the person arrested is a fugitive from justice. Similarly, the North Carolina proposal reasonably exempts cases involving a missing accused.

The most difficult circumstances involve a defendant charged with the most serious offenses, such as homicide and rape. In the highest risk cases, such as defendants against whom there is clear and compelling evidence of guilt, the best way to protect the public is to deny bail in an expedited process in which the accused is represented by a competent lawyer. Further, legislation such as that in New York and North Carolina does not prevent law enforcement from publicly sharing defendants’ names, identifying information, and even non-photographs. These could include those from a camera that allegedly depicts the person engaged in criminal activity.

President Trump’s indictment and court appearance have garnered outsized attention, but we should all be protected by a law like New York’s that avoids stigmatizing people before they’ve had their day in court. For the countless number of Americans whose public mugshots live on forever despite never being convicted, these images are truly the worst kind of fake news. Despite the irony, hopefully this case involving the National Enquirer will cause more policymakers to rethink the wisdom of automatically posting photos of all arrestees.

