Legacy issues and policies of previous regimes have led to a corrupt ecosystem, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed legacy issues and policies from previous governments that led to the emergence of a corrupt ecosystem.

Addressing officials at the 16th Public Service Day at Vigyan Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi gave examples of the results of previous governments’ policies and mentioned that there were more than four crore fake gas connections, more than four crore fake ration cards and support was provided to one crore fake women and children by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

He added that even fake scholarships were offered to around 30 lakh youths by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and hundreds of thousands of fake accounts were created under MGNREGA to transfer benefits of workers who never existed.

He credited the officials for the transformation that took place in the system where around Rs 3 lakh crore was saved from landing in the wrong hands which is now being used for the welfare of the poor.

“For a developed India, the government system should support the aspirations of ordinary people,” he added.

“Previously we thought the government would do everything, but now we think the government will work for everyone,” the prime minister said while pointing to the bureaucracy’s change in attitude.

He added that the government’s motto is “Nation First-Citizen First” and that it gives priority to the poor.

“It is the duty of the bureaucracy to analyze whether a political party is using taxpayers’ money to benefit its own organization or the nation,” Modi said.