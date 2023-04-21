Court imposes a fine of 100,000 rupees on Bushra Bibi’s lawyer





LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday fined the lawyer of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Rs. outside Zaman Park during the Eid holiday.

At the start of the hearing, lawyer Azhar Siddique argued on behalf of Bushra Bibi that the police had previously launched an operation outside the claimant’s Zaman Park residence on March 18.

He said the petitioner is concerned that the police are planning another operation over the Eid holiday in line with the previous one.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked the lawyer how he filed a petition based on mere apprehensions.

The judge observed that the same motion by PTI Chairman Imran Khan was already pending in a larger court and an order had also been issued on it.

The judge noted that the motion in hand was an exact copy of the motion pending before the larger bench.

You are wasting the court’s time by filing such motions, the judge reminded the lawyer.

He regretted that Imran Khan filed the petition first and now his wife has approached the court on the same matter.

The judge observed that the peons or sweepers of the Zaman Park house would also bring the same matter to court soon.

Judge Sheikh dismissed the petition on the grounds that it was unnecessary and imposed a fine of 100,000 rupees on the lawyer.

On March 18, a larger bench of five members stopped police from harassing PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he expressed misgivings about another operation at his Zaman Park residence during the summer vacation. Eidul Fitr.

Judge Sheikh was also a member of the bench headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi.

Khan had personally appeared before the bench to urge him to extend an interim measure against possible police actions during the Eid holiday.

The Punjab caretaker government had objected to Khan’s petition for being based on apprehensions.

The largest formation will resume its audience on May 2.

Posted in Dawn, April 21, 2023

Posted in Dawn, April 21, 2023

