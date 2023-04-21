Politics
Jokowi-Ganjar returns in a car after the announcement of the PDI Perjuangan candidates
President Joko Widodo (R) and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo wave after attending the PDI Perjuangan National Working Meeting at Batu Tulis Palace, Bogor City, West Java, Friday (21/4/2023 ). Ganjar Pranowo was officially nominated as the presidential candidate of PDI Perjuangan in the 2024 presidential election.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA –President Joko Widodo and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo returned home by car after attending the announcement of PDI presidential candidate Perjuangan. Ganjar was officially announced by the President of the PDI-P Megawati Sukarnoputri as a potential presidential candidate election 2024 at Batu Tulis Palace, Bogor City, West Java on Friday (4/21/2023).
This was revealed from the upload of PDI politician Perjuangan and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung via the official Instagram account, @pramonoanungw. “Pulang Kampung,” Pramono wrote in the caption to his upload, which included a selfie of himself in the same car as the president. Jokowi and Ganjar while adding greeting emoticons and the hashtag #alhamdulillah.
Ganjar has just been named the presidential candidate of the PDI Perjuangan to face the 2024 elections, as conveyed by Megawati Soekarnoputri as the general president of the party with the logo of the bull. The announcement was made in the series of the 140th meeting of PDI Perjuangan DPP expanded by three pillars at Batu Tulis Palace.
“Said the appointment of brother Ganjar Pranowo, is now the Governor of Central Java as a cadre and party officer to increase his assignment as a candidate for President of the Republic of Indonesia from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle” , said Megawati.
Jokowi, who was about to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri in Surakarta, Central Java, took the time to visit Batu Tulis Palace to witness the event. Jokowi called Ganjar a leader close to the people while emphasizing that the next president elected in the 2024 elections will pursue various excellent programs.
“The new leader must continue to pursue the nation’s vision and the superior programs that have been announced,” Jokowi said.
For information, the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is scheduled from October 19, 2023 to November 25, 2023. In accordance with Law No. 7 of 2017 relating to elections (Electoral Law), pairs of candidates for the presidency and the vice-presidency are proposed by the political parties. or a coalition of political parties participating in the elections that meet the requirements of obtaining at least 20% of the seats in the DPR or obtaining 25% of the valid votes nationwide in the previous election for the DPR members.
There are currently 575 seats in parliament, so the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates are on presidential election 2024 must have the support of at least 115 seats in the DPR RI. Candidate pairs can also be carried by political parties or a combination of political parties participating in the 2019 election with a minimum total of 34,992,703 valid votes.
source: Between
