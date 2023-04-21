What does the Turkish Erdogan want with Israel?





FFollowing the recent escalation of violence in Israel, particularly at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, to remark that “the world Islam should be united against Israel’s attacks in Palestine”. ” and that “trampling the Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line”. At first glance, this position of Erdogan is puzzling. After all, since 2022 he has sought to rebuild substantial ties with Israel. Along with the full restoration of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, Ankara welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a sign that Turkey wanted to improve relations with Israel. Turkey’s diplomatic corps has also been busy, particularly in Washington, where Ankara’s ambassador has visited American Jewish think tanks and organizations. Ankara is seeking to impress the American Jewish lobby, presumably hoping it will offer a word of support to Turkey as it seeks to acquire new F-16 fighter jets and other defense-related equipment. WHAT WILL ERDOGAN DO IF HE LOSES THE ELECTIONS IN Türkiye? Yet, in verbally rebuking Israel, Erdogan suggests he is not serious about rebuilding his relationship with that nation. On the surface, Erdogan sees a politically weakened Israel. Continued protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government have tarnished Israel’s reputation abroad, even though the mass protests are an expression of Israel’s vibrant democracy. From Erdogan’s perspective, shooting Israel serves his re-election bid. The Israeli government is too focused on strengthening domestic stability to get into a verbal back-and-forth with Erdogan. For Erdogan, touting an anti-Israel narrative plays well with his conservative and religious base. Erdogan needs every vote if he wants to be re-elected in May, and this rhetorical outburst is just that, an outburst that probably costs him nothing, especially with a largely silent Israeli response. On the other hand, it is important to remember that Erdogan was brought up as a politician in Turkey’s political Islamist movement: the “National View”. In addition to being fiercely anti-Western, the National View is fiercely anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli. Top line: While Erdogan may have taken several superficial steps to restore ambassadorial relations with the Israeli state, Erdogan is no friend of Israel. He is also not respectful of the people and the Jewish faith. Nothing is likely to change his point of view. Erdogan’s sole interest in restoring ties with Israel is part of his desire to ride the Jewish lobby in Washington to get Congress to look more favorably on Ankara and suppress its strong objections to arms sales. This is the bottom line. Unbeknownst to Erdogan, however, is that every political fanatic who follows this bilateral relationship in Washington sees through Erdogan’s intentions. Congress too, and Israel too. If Turkey is to have any real chance of rebuilding a solid bilateral relationship with Israel, which it once had, the country must elect a new leader. If Ankara wants a friendly Washington to sell it arms, it will have to engage in a way that US policymakers perceive as genuine and respectful. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

