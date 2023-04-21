The ex-president does not know if he will be present





E. Jean Carroll is seen outside the State Supreme Court on March 4, 2020 in New York City. Caroll is suing Donald Trump for defamation.

Alec Tabak for the New York Daily News | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has yet to decide if he will attend his upcoming rape libel trial, his attorney told a federal judge on Thursday.

Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the writer accusing the ex-president of raping her in a department store in the 1990s and then defaming her when she went public with her story, had to deal with a Thursday deadline to notify the judge of their plans to appear at trial.

The libel trial is due to begin next Tuesday in US District Court in Manhattan. In a new court filing released Thursday afternoon, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told Judge Lewis Kaplan he could not yet make an attendance commitment.

Trump’s decision “will be made during the trial,” Tacopina wrote. For this reason, “we are not yet in a position to advise the Court in this regard,” he told the judge.

“However, we will advise the Court as soon as a decision is made, particularly in light of the logistical issues that will need to be resolved in coordination with the Secret Service, the Marshals Service and the City of New York,” the attorney said. . writing.

Carroll plans to attend the entire trial and testify under oath before the jury, his attorney noted Wednesday in a letter to Kaplan.

If Trump does not appear at trial, Tacopina on Wednesday asked Kaplan to tell the jury that the former president’s absence would save “logistical burdens” at the courthouse and in New York. Carroll’s attorney called the request “frivolous” and the judge ultimately dismissed it on Thursday.

“There will be no reference by Mr. Trump’s attorney in the presence of the jury or trial jury to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens any absence on his part might have spared, or might have spare, the court or the city of New York,” the judge wrote Thursday.

Lawyers for both sides told Kaplan that Trump recently traveled to New York to answer separate legal questions.

Earlier this month, Trump was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan on dozens of charges of falsifying business records in connection with silent money payments made before the 2016 presidential election. accusation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made Trump the first ex-president to face criminal charges.

Tacopina, who is also defending Trump in the case, cited the spectacle caused by his impeachment to bolster his argument that it might be too difficult for him to show up at Carroll’s trial.

Carroll’s attorney, in her response to Tacopina, noted that Trump also recently came to Manhattan to sit for a deposition with the New York Attorney General’s office, which is pursuing a civil case in the former’s business practices. president.

She also noted that Trump, now a leading contender for the 2024 presidential nomination, is expected to travel to New Hampshire for a campaign event in late April “in other words, in the middle of the trial in this case. “.

If he can attend these and other events, “then he could surely overcome the logistics of attending his own federal trial,” Carroll’s attorney wrote.

Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump raped her in a dressing room at New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. She brought the charge in 2019, when Trump was president.

Trump accused Carroll of lying and told The Hill news outlet, “That’s not my type.” He lashed out at her again in 2022, accusing her of changing her story and “promoting a really crummy book”.

