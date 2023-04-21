Imran Khan, Mahira Khan and Babar Azam lose Twitter’s blue tick





High-profile celebrities and politicians including Babar Azam, Mahira Khan and Imran Khan are losing their Twitter blue tick verification following Twitter’s rule change.

International celebrities including Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are among many celebrities who have lost their blue tick inheritance under new rules introduced by Elon Musk.

Under the new rules, people will have to pay $8 to get the blue tick back on their Twitter accounts. The latest development has sparked a meme fest on social media.

Twitter users are mocking how Pakistani cricketer and skipper Babar Azam lost his verified blue tick, but his fan pages still have the legacy blue tick.

Some expressed annoyance at losing the blue tick. Netizens believe that the new development will support fake accounts and fake news on the platform, which will make the unregulated social media platform even more volatile and irresponsible. A Twitter user asked who would be questioned and held responsible for the expected increase in fake news and propaganda.

Elon musc after removing Blue Tick pic.twitter.com/TARavYAUKF

— Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) April 21, 2023

Glad to have had my blue tick removed by Elon Musk, but even happier to see so many of my journalist peers also refuse to pay a monthly ransom to the world’s richest crypto-Nazi.

Suction cups are now paying $8/month for a torrent of misinformation and spam. Farewell my friends!

— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 20, 2023

Twitter is such a funny place where the Fan page has a blue tick but Babar Azam does not. pic.twitter.com/3rXKMLXAim

— King Babar Azam’s Army (@babarazamking_) April 20, 2023

#BlueTick Scenes right now: pic.twitter.com/Uz43D3vdEj

— xuenain (@meer_xuenain) April 20, 2023

While you were all distracted by the loss of your blue tick, you might have missed the fact that Twitter also removed state-affiliated media labels on major Chinese media outlets. pic.twitter.com/ZNQr9ClDUa

— Kerry Allen (@kerrya11en) April 21, 2023

Last week, Elon Musk informed us that the deadline to subscribe to the legacy blue tick is April 21. Those who have not subscribed will lose the legacy blue tick. Almost all Pakistani cricketers have lost their blue check mark.

Previously, the deadline was April 1, but it has been extended to April 21. International celebrities such as Bill Gates, Pope Francis and Kim Kardashian have lost their blue tick verification. Blue tick verification was originally introduced to prevent people from impersonating the accounts of prominent personalities and celebrities.

International human rights organizations Human Rights Watch and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People also lost their marks. Many international organizations tweeted that they would not subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Twitter’s change in policy has caused chaos on a global scale, with government accounts, celebrities and international organizations scrambling to maintain their credibility and authenticity.

