Conflict in Sudan | PM Modi asks officials to prepare emergency evacuation plans for stranded Indians at high-level meeting

On April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed developments in Sudan with particular emphasis on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located across the violence-affected country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the latest developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report on conditions on the ground, with particular focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently spread across across the country, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the death of an Indian national who was tragically the victim of a stray bullet last week, he added.

He said Mr Modi had also instructed officials to continuously assess the safety of Indian nationals and provide them with all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister further led the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options, according to the PMO statement.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan, he added.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Chief of Naval Staff, Ajit Gupte, Ambassador to India at the Egyptian Embassy, ​​Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Minister of Foreign Affairs were among others present at the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Violence is on the rise in the North African country due to fighting that has broken out between its army and paramilitary forces.

An unknown number of Indians are believed to be stranded in the country amid the military and political crisis.

Thousands of civilians have fled the Sudanese capital Khartoum after fighting escalated in the region.

At least 350 people have been killed in the fighting so far, according to Al Jazeera.

On April 20, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met in New York and discussed developments in Sudan.

We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting focused on the situation in Sudan. We also discussed the G20 and the Ukrainian conflict, but it was mainly about Sudan, Mr. Jaishankar said. YEARS.

In Sudan, the UN is trying to establish a ceasefire and it is really essential because at the moment, unless there is a ceasefire and unless there is corridors, it is not sure that people really go out, said the Minister of External Affairs.

Jaishankar on April 20 said the Indian government is in constant contact with its citizens stuck in Sudan where fighting is raging between forces loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo , which commands the paramilitary unit Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

EAM said: Our team in Delhi are in constant contact with the Indians of Sudan, advising them, saying we know it is very difficult for everyone, but keep calm and don’t take unnecessary risks. I hope the efforts will produce something very soon.

The conflict began when a 2021 coup between Sudan’s military leader and his deputy in the ruling council erupted, derailing a plan to transition to civilian democracy after the fall of longtime dictator Omar el- Bashir in 2019. Elections were due to take place by the end of 2023.

