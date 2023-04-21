Is Morocco the next target of China?

Xi Jinping, fresh from diplomatic triumphs in the Persian Gulf, South America and Europe, is turning his attention to other regions, including four North African countries.

In North Africa, Morocco is locked in a decades-long struggle with Algeria and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguiet el-Hamra and Rio de Oro. The group, better known as the Polisario Front, is essentially an Algerian proxy that controls SADR, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

“Beijing funnels money through Iran and its proxies to Morocco’s enemies, especially the Polisario,” said Jonathan Bass, who follows China in the region for energy consultancy InfraGlobal Partners. Newsweek. “Xi Jinping is fueling an armed insurgency that he hopes will be credited for the end, on terms favorable to America’s enemies and friends of Chinese interests.”

This is not the case, says Suzanne Scholte, co-chair of the Campaign to End Morocco’s Occupation of Western Sahara. “The Sahrawis founded a republic with a constitution modeled on the American Constitution,” she told this publication. “The People’s Republic of China financed its colonizers, the Kingdom of Morocco. They never helped the Polisario.”

At stake is the Western Sahara desert, claimed by both Morocco, which calls it the Southern Provinces, and the SADR. Morocco exercises control over the disputed area. Algeria supports the SADR and the Polisario with money, weapons and military training.

There has long been a bloody struggle over Western Sahara, especially since 1975. Spain controlled the territory until that year when it ceded the area to Morocco and Mauritania. The following year, the Polisario proclaimed the creation of the SADR. That year, the United Nations affirmed the right to self-determination of the Sahrawi people. A referendum for control of the territory has been postponed and has so far never taken place.

SADR is a member of the African Union and is recognized as sovereign by 46 states. The UN recognizes the Polisario Front as the representative of the Saharawis.

Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara is recognized by 65 countries, including the United States as of 2020.

Some 23 states have consulates in Western Sahara. In 2020, the United States agreed to open one in Dakhla, a port on this territory and a strategic point on the Atlantic Ocean. But so far, Washington has not.

The debates over sovereignty are endless. Who should the United States support?

The self-determination argument, pushed by Algeria and the Polisario Front, is emotionally powerful. But Algeria, an increasingly harsh state, is unable to promote individual rights. Sahrawis, on the other hand, identify as a people and have, at least on the face of it, a legitimate claim to self-determination.

Yet it is not clear that Sahrawis have a right to a state of their own. If the Polisario Front succeeds in dividing Morocco, what other groups would then have the right to form their own state? Should we also divide Algeria to recognize the MAK, the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylie, a Berber secessionist force?

The reality is that the peoples of the region – and the world – would not be better off if the western part of North Africa, a region of once nomadic Berbers, broke up into smaller and smaller countries and microstates. .

“Western Sahara would not be a sustainable state,” said Thomas Riley, US ambassador to Morocco from 2003 to 2009. Newsweek. Morocco is stable and peaceful, but Algeria and the rest of the region are particularly troubled, he points out. The leaders of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, if they were to govern effectively, would have a hard time escaping the problems plaguing their neighbors to the east and south. And it is hard to see how the Sahrawi people would benefit from living in perpetual turbulence.

There is also an even more substantial geopolitical element. It is not a good sign that SADR’s main backer, Algeria, has its own dangerous backers: Russia and China. “Being in Algeria is like living in Russia and China,” says Riley. “It’s no wonder that Russians and Chinese feel comfortable there.”

“In a world that is now divided into camps, Washington should support its friends, not its enemies,” says Bass, the regional energy consultant.

Riley agrees. “Western-leaning Morocco is a natural partner for America, unlike China-leaning Russia and Algeria.”

The United States is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain peace and stability in the world, while Russia and China are upsetting the international system in real time. The world doesn’t need another crisis, and it wouldn’t take much for Moscow and Beijing to create one if America were to pull out of its longtime ally Morocco.

China, through Iran, is flooding the region with weapons, Bass notes. “If he succeeds in breaking Morocco”, he says Newsweek“Beijing could then move towards Libya and Tunisia with the aim of controlling all of North Africa.”

“The Polisario are the good guys”, maintains Scholte, also president of the Defense Forum Foundation.

This is up for debate, but no one disputes that achieving the group’s aspirations would lead to yet another geopolitical crisis at a time when the international system is already teetering on the brink. The United States and the wider international community have an interest in stability, and therefore in maintaining control of Morocco.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of The impending collapse of China. Follow him on Twitter: @GordonGChange.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.