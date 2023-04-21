Sudan conflict: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting as 4,000 Indians stranded in crisis country

By Ashok Singhal, Poulomi Saha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting today amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan which has put the lives of thousands of Indians at risk in the country’s capital, Khartoum. No less than 4,000 Indians are currently stranded in the country in crisis.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, CPV Secretary Ausaf Saeed and Ambassadors to the Gulf countries who could play an important role in the evacuation of the Indians. During the meeting, the Prime Minister assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report on conditions on the ground, with particular emphasis on the security of Indians across the country, the office said. of the Prime Minister (PMO). Prime Minister Modi has expressed his condolences over the death of an Indian man who was hit by a stray bullet last week. The prime minister called on all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and continuously assess the security of Indians in Sudan and provide all possible assistance, the PMO said. He also asked officials to prepare evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan, the Prime Minister’s Office added.

Sudan has witnessed deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group over the past seven days, which reportedly left around 200 people dead.

Due to the indiscriminate firing, the Indians also face shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity. No less than five million people housed in their homes are without electricity, food or water and communications are severely disrupted.

The deadly clashes entered their seventh day on Friday and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the government was in constant contact with Indians stranded in Sudan.

India said on Thursday that the situation there was “very tense” and that it was focusing on the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

“The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our goal is to keep people safe. We are in contact with people through different channels,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs.

READ ALSO | Bombings and shelling hit Sudan’s capital Khartoum despite Eid al-Fitr truce, UN chief calls for ceasefire

In a statement, the MEA said New Delhi was closely monitoring developments, in addition to being in contact with affected countries. He said any evacuation plan will depend on the situation on the ground.

On Wednesday, government sources said India was coordinating closely with various countries including the US, UK and Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan in prey to violence. Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar has previously spoken with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt about the situation on the ground in violence-stricken Sudan, highlighting on Indian security.

An Indian national working in Sudan who was hit by a stray bullet has succumbed to his injuries, the Indian Embassy said on April 16. The government said all help would be given to the family of the Indian national who died from gunshot wounds in the violence. -hit the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that the family of Albert Augestine who is from Kannur district in Kerala will be given all the help they need and steps are being taken to bring back his body in the country.

READ ALSO | Kerala man killed by stray bullet as Sudanese army and paramilitary forces clash

SUDAN VIOLENCE

Fighting has erupted in Khartoum and other locations in Sudan in a battle between two powerful rival military factions, engulfing the capital in war for the first time and raising the risk of a nationwide civil conflict.

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce from 06:00 (0400 GMT) on Friday, but residents of Khartoum and its sister city Bahri reported gunfire while that Sudanese troops were deploying on foot in towns, Reuters reported. .

On Friday morning, the RSF announced a ceasefire after six days of fighting to coincide with the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and to allow residents to reunite with their families.

READ ALSO | India enlists US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE to provide security for Indians in Sudan: sources