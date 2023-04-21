Donald Trump gets giddy with icy spice but slams Kim Kardashian





Donald Trump isn’t a fan of too many rappers, but he’s added Ice Spice to his short list of those he likes although he has no love lost for Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The former US president stopped by the Full Send podcast on Thursday, April 20, where he was asked to give one-word descriptions of some of the hottest celebrities in the world today.

First, Trump was asked about Twitter CEO Elon Musk, whom he called smart. He went on to call Joe Biden stupid, Kim Jong Un interesting, and Kim Kardashian dishonest.

Then he was asked about Ice Spice. Who the hell is Ice Spice? Trump responded.

The hosts responded by playing his breakthrough track, Munch, and Donald Trump turned out to be a real fan. Well, I like that, okay? he said. I like it.

Donald Trump is surprisingly loved by a few members of the Hip Hop community, with rappers like Lil Wayne, 50 Cent and Lil Pump all throwing their support behind the 45-year-old presidency.

Trump brought Pump onstage at one of his rallies just before Election Day, but introduced him as Lil Pimp. 50 sided with Trump after seeing a version of President-elect Joe Bidens’ tax plan, but then backtracked, while Ice Cube reached out to the Trump campaign about his plan contract with Black America. Weezy posed with Trump after talking with him about the Platinum plan.

But President Barack Obama believes Hip Hop’s support for the controversial president is due to Trump’s outward charm and the way his seemingly opulent lifestyle appeals to 21st century messages in rap music.

His Interesting People Write About Trump Growing His Support Among Black Men [in the 2020 presidential election], and the occasional rapper who backed Trump, he started. I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money.

Obama continued: Many rap videos use the same measures of what it means to succeed as Donald Trump. Everything is gold plated. It seeps and seeps into the culture.

