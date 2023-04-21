PM Modi asks officials to continuously assess the security of Indians in Sudan









YEARS |

Update: April 21, 2023 4:58 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]Apr 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and continuously assess the security of Indians in Sudan, according to the official statement released. by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He made the remarks as he chaired a meeting on Friday in the aftermath of the Sudanese crisis that has put the lives of thousands of Indians in the capital Khartoum at risk. More than 3,000 Indians are currently stranded in the crisis country.

“Prime Minister Modi has urged all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and continuously assess the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and provide them with all possible assistance. Prime Minister further led the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, given the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the Sudan region as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Ambassador to Sudan BS Mubarak and many other senior officials were present at the briefing.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the latest developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report on the conditions on the ground, with particular focus on the security of Indian citizens currently located across the country. .

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences over the death of an Indian man who tragically suffered a stray bullet last week.

A week earlier, the Indian Embassy in Sudan informed that an Indian working in a Dal Group company in Sudan, identified as Albert Augestine, had been killed by a stray bullet.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, “The Embassy is in contact with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.”

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on April 20 and discussed developments in Sudan.

“We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting was about the situation in Sudan. We also had talks about the G20 and the conflict in Ukraine, but it was mainly about Sudan,” said Jaishankar at ANI.

Jaishankar said the Indian government is in constant contact with its citizens stranded amid the conflict and violence in Sudan.

“Our team in Delhi is in constant contact with the Indians of Sudan, advising them. We know it is very difficult for everyone, but keep calm and do not take unnecessary risks. I hope the efforts will produce something thing very soon,” EAM said. .

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that the ministry was in touch with the Indian Embassy in Sudan.

Fighting is raging between forces loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict began when a 2021 coup between Sudan’s military leader and his deputy in the ruling council erupted, derailing a plan to transition to a civilian democracy after the fall of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Elections were due to take place by the end of 2023. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-instructs-officials-to-continuously-evaluate-safety-of-indians-in-sudan20230421165822

