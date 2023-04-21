Trump news today: Trump’s war with DeSantis heats up as Larry Elder joins 2024 race





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump’s war with Ron DeSantis continues to escalate with the former president meeting Florida lawmakers on Thursday in an attempt to beat his own state’s governor.

A large group of Florida members and congresswomen who support me, everyone who endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight, Mr. Trump boasted Thursday on Truth Social.

Mr. DeSantis has yet to announce a 2024 race, but is expected to become Mr. Trump’s biggest GOP rival in the race.

Meanwhile, one man who has announced his candidacy is Larry Elder.

The conservative radio host, who failed to replace California’s governor in a 2021 recall effort, announced Thursday that he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.

It comes as one of Donald Trump’s top allies and one of the few remaining vocal deniers at Fox News is leaving the network. Dan Bongino announced the news on Thursday, blaming an inability to complete a contract.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1682079300Supreme Court Chief Justice Asked to Testify in Senate on Ethics Rules After Clarence Thomas Revelations

Chief Justice John Roberts has been summoned to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify regarding ethnic rules for Supreme Court justices following recent revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas’ finances.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, sent Roberts a letter Thursday asking him to appear on May 2.

Mr. Durbin wrote that since Mr. Roberts’ last public discussion of the ethics rules for judges in 2011, there has been a steady stream of revelations about judges not meeting the ethical standards expected of other federal judges. and, indeed, public servants in general.

Mr. Roberts is not required to appear before the committee; Mr. Durbins’ letter is only a formal request. And with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dianne Feinstein out of commission, the panel cannot force him to do so at this time.

Learn more:

John Bowden21 April 2023 13:15

1682077500George Santos insists he has a clear conscience after lying about his background

George Santos was grilled on the issue of his many lies this week on Newsmax of all places by one of the networks right-wing hosts, Rob Schmitt.

During the interview, Santos was asked if he would stay on as a candidate if he still faced questions from authorities over rumors of criminal activity in 2024.

Learn more:

John Bowden21 April 2023 12:45

1682075745Trump’s war with DeSantis heats up

Donald Trump’s war with Ron DeSantis continues to escalate with the former president meeting Florida lawmakers on Thursday in an attempt to beat his own state’s governor.

A large group of Florida members and congresswomen who support me, everyone who endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight, Mr. Trump boasted Thursday on Truth Social.

Mr. DeSantis has yet to announce a 2024 race, but is expected to become Mr. Trump’s biggest GOP rival in the race.

Rachel Sharp21 April 2023 12:15

1682073900House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from participating in women’s sports

The Protecting Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 passed an exclusively partisan vote with 219 Republicans voting in favor and 203 Democrats voting against the legislation.

The bill would make it a violation for any organization that operates, sponsors, or facilitates sports programs or activities and receives federal dollars to allow someone who is male at birth to participate in a sports program for girls. It would also recognize eligibility based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

John Bowden21 April 2023 11:45

1682070300Inside Stormy Daniels’ silent money case that led to Trump’s arrest

With Donald Trump becoming the first former president to face criminal charges in the United States, the country has reached a historic moment.

Let’s go back to the beginning and take a look at the main steps in the case that resulted in a 34-count indictment against the ex-president:

John Bowden21 April 2023 10:45

1682066700What you need to know about the E Jean Carroll rape defamation case

Andrew Feinberg explains the background to the case.

John Bowden21 April 2023 09:45

1682063100 Cuomo’s assistant says nothing is ignored in her memoir

A memoir by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women, will be released in the fall.

Union Square & Co. will release Whats Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis on October 24.

Melissa DeRosa served as the governor’s secretary from 2017 until her resignation in August 2021, just before Cuomo announced his own resignation. She was the first woman to hold this powerful post and was known for appearing alongside governors during their daily pandemic briefings, sometimes answering detailed political questions from reporters.

John Bowden21 April 2023 08:45

1682059500VOICE: Trump eats lunch from Ron DeSantis during endorsement contest

Independents Washington correspondent Eric Garcia writes of Ron DeSantis’ visit to Washington:

Mr. DeSantis should have been welcomed as a conquering hero. After serving in the House from 2013 to 2018 and as a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, he brought his talents back to South Beach and ran for governor and was a staunch conservative, mostly keeping the state open during the Covid. -19, restricting abortion and targeting LGBT+ communities. It propelled him to a landslide re-election last November when other Republicans faltered.

Instead, he was greeted by a torrent of Republicans from his state’s congressional delegation lining up one after another behind former President Donald Trump.

Learn more:

John Bowden21 April 2023 07:45

1682055900Shit! I want my trial! : Stephen Colbert shares his frustration with the Fox-Dominion settlement

Isobel Lewis watched the reaction from The Late Show hosts.

John Bowden21 April 2023 06:45

1682052300Trump remains silent on Foxs Dominion lawsuit settlement

Former President Donald Trump’s social media outing in the hours after Fox News closed a $787 million deal with Dominion Voting Systems included numerous posts promoting a series of digital trading cards he sells, attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and bizarre complaints about Elon Musk. and alleged censorship on Twitter (where Mr Trump’s account has not been used since it was restored earlier this year).

But Mr Trump did not weigh in on Fox’s decision to offer more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion rather than allow a Delaware jury to determine how much the right-wing network should pay to spread repeated lies about the company’s products rather than reporting the truth because it upset their audience.

Learn more about Andrew Feinberg:

John Bowden21 April 2023 05:45

