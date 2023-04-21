Xi of Arabia by Anna Palace

After decades of following Deng Xiaoping’s advice to hide your strength, bide your time, never take the lead, China has seemingly decided its time to step into the global spotlight has arrived. The United States must act urgently to restore its influence, especially in the Middle East.

MADRID Perhaps no image better captures the changing dynamics in the Middle East than that of Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s Security Council Secretary, and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State for the Saudi Arabia, shaking hands in Beijing, with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, smiling between them. Officials were celebrating a China-brokered deal restoring diplomatic ties between the two rivals. During this process, China cemented its reputation as a global broker and underscored how the regional role of the Americas has been diminished.

The surprise deal was born largely out of necessity. For Iran, which has long been deeply isolated by US sanctions, the détente represents a much-needed economic lifeline at a time of deepening popular unrest. For Saudi Arabia, this offers the prospect of respite from the country’s devastating proxy war against Iran in Yemen.

But while both sides had their reasons for pursuing the rapprochement, it was China that did it. After decades of listening to Deng Xiaopings advice To hide its strength, bide its time, never take the lead, China has apparently decided its time to step into the global spotlight has arrived.

It’s not hard to see why the Middle East has long featured prominently in Chinese strategic planning: China is a voracious energy consumer and the Middle East is a leading energy supplier. But, until recently, China’s main focus has been on expanding its economic footprint in the region. Since 2014, Gulf Cooperation Council countries have doubled their crude oil exports to China, the total exceeding 210 million tonnes in 2022.

With the Saudi-Iran dialogue, however, China appears to be taking its regional engagement to a new level. In fact, just a month after the deal was struck, China appealed to Afghan Taliban leaders create a more inclusive government, a surprising move for a country that has always resisted taking a stand on the country’s internal affairs.

China has laid the foundation for even more diplomatic leadership. Last year he introduced the Global Security Initiative, which aims to help resolve disputes between countries and settle crises peacefully. A year earlier, she launched the Global Initiative for Development, Invoice as a roadmap to boost economic growth, strive for well-coordinated development and shared prosperity.

These efforts will undoubtedly focus on the Middle East, which, together with Central and East Asia, forms the first of the three rings in which some Chinese experts argue the country should categorize its diplomatic relations. (The second ring includes other developing economies in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, while the third ring, the lowest priority countries, encompasses the industrialized world.)

China’s advances in the Middle East have been facilitated by US policy toward the region. Like Harvards Stephen M. Walt pointed out, the United States has always maintained privileged relations with certain countries, and no relations with others. As a result, not only does the United States have virtually no influence over enemies like Iran; it also has limited influence with its clients such as Saudi Arabia, who have come to take the relationship largely for granted.

Of course, Saudi Arabia still depends on the United States; last month, the Kingdom to hit a $35 billion deal with aircraft manufacturer Boeing. But he grew increasingly disillusioned with his longtime partner. After all, the United States refrained from directly blaming Iran for a 2019 attack on Saudi oil facilities and has repeatedly berated the Kingdom for its human rights record.

More fundamentally, the United States has paid much less attention to the Middle East in recent years. This was partly a reaction to geopolitical overexploitation. But it also reflected the sharp drop in the Americas’ dependence on energy imports, due to the rapid exploitation of Americas shale oil and gas.

In response, Saudi Arabia pursued strategic non-alignment by deepening its ties with China, which led to more diplomatic missions in the Middle East than any Western country in the last decade, as well as Russia and the other Gulf countries. This shift was reflected in the recent decision by OPEC (of which Saudi Arabia is the largest producer) and its allies (including Russia) to cut oil production a decision that will further complicate America’s efforts to bring inflation under control without triggering a financial crisis or recession.

The United States will end up regretting having abandoned its presence in the Middle East. To begin with, given the modest growth of shale energies and limited future prospects, the United States will be even more at the mercy of OPEC+ in the years to come. More importantly, Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking advantage of the retreat from the Americas to make China not only a regional power, but also a global leader capable of challenging the US-led world order built after World War II.

It will not be easy for China. The country’s prized neutrality will be challenged by new security arrangements, and it will be nearly impossible to avoid becoming entangled in regional dramas. And China is not equipped to offer the kind of leadership that the United States or Europe, for that matter, has shown in the past.

In any case, the United States must act urgently to restore its position in the Middle East, just as it has begun to attempt to do in Africa. Winning back lost allies is far more difficult and costly than maintaining good relationships, so there’s no time to waste.

Europe, which has been preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, should also take heed of developments in the Middle East. He knows only too well geopolitical vulnerability created by energy dependence, whether on Russia before the war or on the Gulf today. Dreams of strategic autonomy cannot mitigate these risks, let alone those raised by the unrest in the Mediterranean and Iran’s continued drive toward nuclear escape. But cooperation with the United States in the Middle East can.