Pm Modi to release Rs 100 coin to mark 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat





Mann ki Baat 100th episode | The new Rs 100 coin will be 44mm in size. It is made up of four metals: silver (50%), copper (40%), nickel (0.5%) and zinc (0.5%).

The government will launch a new Rs 100 coin this Sunday, April 30 to commemorate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio show. The coins will be minted under the authority of the central government. The official notification from the Ministry of Finance read, "The Hundred Rupee Coin will be minted at the Mint only to be issued under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat." What will the Rs 100 coin look like? The new Rs 100 coin will be 44mm in size. It is made up of four metals: silver (50%), copper (40%), nickel (0.5%) and zinc (0.5%). The face of the coin will bear the pillar of the lion capital of Ashoka in the center. 'Satyamev Jayate' will be inscribed below. On its left side, the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script will be inscribed, while on the right side, "India" in English will be written. The coin will also bear the Rupee symbol "" and the face value "100" will be mentioned in the international digits under the Lion Capital. How will it be different from other rooms? The other side of the medal will have the logo of the 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat". This logo will carry the image of a microphone with sound waves and the year 2023 written on the image of the microphone. "Mann Ki Baat 100" in Devanagari script and "Mann Ki Baat 100" in English will be written above and below the microphone image respectively. The government wants to make the 100th episode memorable Preparations are underway to make the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' show memorable. The government plans to air the 100th episode on more than a million cabins. It will air on April 30. A notification has also been issued by the Ministry of Finance that a coin of Rs 100 rupees will be issued on the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. This coin will not be in current circulation. It will be a commemorative coin. A commemorative coin is like a regular coin. However, its value is higher than that of the rest of the coins in circulation. One can buy these coins at the price set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). First post: April 21, 2023 12:41 p.m. EAST

