President Jokowi and Vice President Amin urge people to be careful when returning home





PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo conveyed his greetings for Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah. The president also reminded people returning home to always be careful, as well as when they return. JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin wished Muslims a Happy Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah and apologized physically and mentally. People returning home should also be careful and adhere to health protocols. After a month of fasting, we can now celebrate Eid al-Fitr and keep in touch with family, relatives and loved ones. This year is the first homecoming without PPKM, after three years we have been in a pandemic (Covid-19). Of course, the circulation of people will be much more increased, denser and more congested. For this reason, I urge you and your brothers and sisters to be careful when you return home and also when you return home. Happy Eid al-Fitr, President Jokowi said in a video recording uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Friday (4/21/2023).

In another part, President Jokowi apologized physically and mentally. May our acts of worship during the month of Ramadan be accepted by Allah SWT, he said, Also read: Eid Mudik is expected to reach 18.9 million people Vice President Maruf Amin also called on everyone to always keep themselves and their families safe. It is also requested to respect the sanitary protocols. Previously, President Jokowi also reiterated the need for health protocols as well as the first and second booster doses of vaccination. This was passed on because Covid-19 cases started to rise again. After a month of fasting, we can now celebrate Eid al-Fitr and keep in touch with family, relatives and loved ones. This year is the first homecoming without PPKM, after three years we have been in a pandemic (Covid-19). Of course, the circulation of people will be much more increased, denser and more congested. For this reason, I urge you and your brothers and sisters to be careful when you return home and also when you return home. VAPRES SECRETARIAT Vice President Ma’ruf Amin conveyed his Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriyah greetings to Muslims at home and abroad. Vice President Amin also reminded residents returning home to their hometowns to stay cautious and prioritize safety together. In a survey conducted before Eid al-Fitr, it is estimated that there will be more than 123 million travelers and most of them will use private vehicles, including two-wheeled vehicles. Let us enjoy the beauty of brotherhood amid the cultural diversity that characterizes Indonesia. Keep cultivating a sense of brotherhood within the framework of unity and unity, and we will be able to overcome various challenges in the future. Strengthen brotherhood Vice President Amin also recalled that Eid al-Fitr is a meaningful moment and we look forward to it together. During Eid al-Fitr, Muslims share happiness, forgive each other for mistakes, and show sincere affection for others. Therefore, the Vice President hopes that everyone can celebrate Eid al-Fitr with great joy with their beloved family, neighbors and loved ones. Also Read: Eid Mudik 2023 peak becomes a test stone for the government Let us enjoy the beauty of brotherhood amid the cultural diversity that characterizes Indonesia. Keep cultivating the sense of brotherhood within the framework of unity and unity, and we will be able to overcome various challenges in the future, he said. President Joko Widodo will perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Solo, Saturday (22/4/2023), with his family and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. According to reports, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque will be the location for Eid prayers chosen by the president. Meanwhile, Vice President Maruf Amin will perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

