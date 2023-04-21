Politics
PM Modi calls for preparation of emergency evacuation plans after high-level meeting
New Delhi: With intense fighting in Sudan showing no signs of abating, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation regarding Indians in a violence-hit country.
The PM assessed the developments in Sudan with particular focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently spread across the country.
According to an official statement, Modi in a high-level meeting asked relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan and assess the security of Indian nationals there.
The Prime Minister led the preparation of emergency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options.
“During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the latest developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report on the conditions on the ground, with particular emphasis on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently spread across the country,” the statement said. .
“The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the death of an Indian national who was tragically the victim of a stray bullet last week,” he added.
He said Modi also instructed officials to continuously assess the safety of Indian nationals and provide them with all possible assistance.
“The Prime Minister further led the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options,” the PMO statement said.
“The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan,” he added.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since fighting erupted there six days ago. On Thursday, the WHO had reported 330 dead and nearly 3,2000 injured.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy Chiefs, senior officials from Foreign and Defense Ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting which was held virtually . Jaishankar is currently visiting Guyana.
India said on Thursday that the situation in Sudan was “very tense” and that it was focusing on the safety and welfare of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.
Kerala CM sends letter to Modi
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Prime Minister to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, to Sudan.
In a letter sent to the Prime Minister on Thursday, the CM of Kerala expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Mission in Sudan, saying the control room set up by the ministry would be of great help for Indians in the country affected by the violence who need information and assistance.
Vijayan, in the letter, told the Prime Minister that a large number of Keralites are currently employed in Sudan, mainly as medical professionals and other skilled workers. “The Government of Kerala has received petitions and appeals stating that a number of our fellow citizens have not had access to basic amenities such as clean water, electricity, food and medicine since the beginning of the conflict,” he said.
As Khartoum airport was heavily damaged in the airstrikes, those trapped there informed the state government that repatriation via the capital does not appear to be an available option, the CM pointed out.
According to reports received, several Keralites are stranded in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated, he said.
“I request your intervention and guidance (from the Prime Minister) to those concerned to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest,” Vijayan said.
The CM of Kerala also tweeted his request to the Prime Minister.
The conflict in Sudan is the direct result of a fierce power struggle within the country’s military leadership. The clashes pit the regular Sudanese army against a paramilitary force called Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
(With PTI entries.)
